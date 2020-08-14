The chair of the Education Committee, Chris Lyttle (below), opens the meeting to the public. He runs through some generic business before bringing members to order. The committee then turns to the first witness session of the day with Minister Peter Weir. Committee chair Chris Lyttle asks the minister to focus his remarks on Thursday's A-Level results , after more than a third of estimated grades allocated by teachers were downgraded. Mr Lyttle asks if the minister would come back at a later date to discuss his plans for school restarts. He then invites the minister to make some opening remarks.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Committee opens for business
The chair of the Education Committee, Chris Lyttle (below), opens the meeting to the public.
He runs through some generic business before bringing members to order.
The committee then turns to the first witness session of the day with Minister Peter Weir.
Committee chair Chris Lyttle asks the minister to focus his remarks on Thursday's A-Level results, after more than a third of estimated grades allocated by teachers were downgraded.
Mr Lyttle asks if the minister would come back at a later date to discuss his plans for school restarts.
He then invites the minister to make some opening remarks.
On today's Education agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Friday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Education Minister Peter Weir and the head of the exams body CCEA, Justin Edwards, are appearing before the Education Committee.
It follows concerns about the methods used to calculate this year's A-level results.
Mr Weir will also be briefing MLAs on plans for pupils to return to school.
It should be an interesting session.
The committee meets at 09:30. Do stay with us.