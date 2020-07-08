Michelle McIlveen says they only have an hour with the minister so they go straight to questions rather than have a formal briefing. The DUP MLA asks about "the very-well publicised difficulties that Translink have" and the "very troubling situation at Northern Ireland Water. The minister says the executive has given a commitment to ensure the viability of public transport and she has been given extra funding. Ms Mallon says they hope to see a rise in passengers with the easing of Covid restrictions. The minister says the situatiuon with NI Water is "critcal". She says she was given extra funding in the June monitoring round of £5.5m but that falls well short of what is required. "NI Water has seen a dramatic reduction in income," she adds. The minister says investment in water infrastructure is vital for economic development.
Translink and NI Water difficulties
Michelle McIlveen says they only have an hour with the minister so they go straight to questions rather than have a formal briefing.
The DUP MLA asks about "the very-well publicised difficulties that Translink have" and the "very troubling situation at Northern Ireland Water.
The minister says the executive has given a commitment to ensure the viability of public transport and she has been given extra funding.
Ms Mallon says they hope to see a rise in passengers with the easing of Covid restrictions.
The minister says the situatiuon with NI Water is "critcal".
She says she was given extra funding in the June monitoring round of £5.5m but that falls well short of what is required.
"NI Water has seen a dramatic reduction in income," she adds.
The minister says investment in water infrastructure is vital for economic development.
Committee opens to the public
The committee is open to the public by Committee Chair Michelle McIlveen of the DUP.
She brings members to order before running through some generic committee business.
She then welcomes today’s witnesses:
They join the committee to discuss the response to Covid-19 and to update MLAs on current issues the department is facing.
On the Infrastructure agenda
The Infrastructure Committee is meeting this morning and will be briefed on the department's response to the Covid pandemic by Minister Nichola Mallon.
This afternoon, the Committee for Communities will be joined by Minister Carál Ní Chuilín for an update on her department's priorities.
