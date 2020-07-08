Michelle McIlveen says they only have an hour with the minister so they go straight to questions rather than have a formal briefing.

The DUP MLA asks about "the very-well publicised difficulties that Translink have" and the "very troubling situation at Northern Ireland Water.

The minister says the executive has given a commitment to ensure the viability of public transport and she has been given extra funding.

Ms Mallon says they hope to see a rise in passengers with the easing of Covid restrictions.

The minister says the situatiuon with NI Water is "critcal".

She says she was given extra funding in the June monitoring round of £5.5m but that falls well short of what is required.

"NI Water has seen a dramatic reduction in income," she adds.

The minister says investment in water infrastructure is vital for economic development.