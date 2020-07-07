Sinn Féin’s Declan McAleer is chair of the Agriculture Committee.

He says the committee considered the regulations in April and relays that hospitality and retail sectors had closed down due to the pandemic.

“Demand for fish and shellfish was non-existent,” he says, adding that the scheme was required as “many incomes had been affected”.

He says the committee supports that both statutory rules should be adopted.

William Irwin is up next. The minister’s DUP colleague says “as time went on, we can see the impact this virus has had”, referring to the health and economic consequences.

“For fishermen, the cost continues for their trawlers and this has been a concerning time for them all.”

Mr Irwin adds that something had to be done to ensure there was a fishing industry after the Covid-19 crisis.

The scheme has provided “some relief and important assistance to our fishing fleets,” he says.