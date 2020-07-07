'Some relief and important assistance to our fishing fleets'
Sinn Féin’s Declan McAleer is chair of the Agriculture Committee.
He says the committee considered the regulations in April and relays that hospitality and retail sectors had closed down due to the pandemic.
“Demand for fish and shellfish was non-existent,” he says, adding that the scheme was required as “many incomes had been affected”.
He says the committee supports that both statutory rules should be adopted.
William Irwin is up next. The minister’s DUP colleague says “as time went on, we can see the impact this virus has had”, referring to the health and economic consequences.
“For fishermen, the cost continues for their trawlers and this has been a concerning time for them all.”
Mr Irwin adds that something had to be done to ensure there was a fishing industry after the Covid-19 crisis.
The scheme has provided “some relief and important assistance to our fishing fleets,” he says.
Sea Fish Industry Coronavirus Scheme
Next up is Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots with two motions on the Sea Fish Industry Coronavirus Scheme.
He explains that the scheme was introduced to address the difficulties faced by the fishing industry when the effects of social distancing and the collapse of the European and domestic fish markets "made fishig virtually impossible".
He says his department responded "promptly" and there was clear need to provide financial support.
On 3 April, Mr Poots announced a £1.5m support package to run until market conditions improved.
He is now taking the scheme to the assembly
"We have succeeded in delivering just over £1.3m " Mr Poots says.
'Need to have legislation to protect workers'
The minister wraps on the debate.
Carál Ní Chuilín turns to the point raised by Mrs Armstrong about those who have moved their pensions around number of times. She says it’s “really important” people are aware of where their money is.
“The good thing about it is, everyone sees the need to have legislation to protect workers,” adds the minister.
“Clear legislation, clear regulations is better for people investing in their life savings and pensions.”
The deputy speaker moves the house to an oral vote and the bill passes its second stage.
'Pensions can be quite complicated'
Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong says the committee has been supportive of the bill going forward.
“The work regarding the master trust scheme is of course very important,” adds the Strangford MLA.
“Pensions can be quite complicated,” she adds, but says the pensions dashboard will help people “to see where there money is in one place”.
Bill 'aims to put in place additional safeguards'
Paula Bradley of the DUP chairs the Committee for Communities.
She says the committee welcomes the bill and outlines a briefing it was given at a previous meeting.
She adds that the bill will ensure “no master trust scheme can operate without authorisation from the pensions regulator and that specific requirements must be met”.
Sinéad Ennis of Sinn Féin says this bill “aims to put in place additional safeguards” for those putting into master trust schemes.
“It's vital people can have confidence in these schemes” she says, adding that will be her focus throughout the scrutiny process.
The SDLP’s Mark Durkan outlines the provisions the bill seeks to make in relation to master trust schemes.
“We recognise and support the need to ensure there is adequate regulation for master trusts,” he says, adding that operate on a “massive scale”.
Pension Schemes Bill
Ms Ní Chuilín explains that the Pension Schemes Bill is designed to address changes to the "pensions landscape" in recent years.
The automatic enrolment of employees into pension schemes has seen a rise in the use of master trusts, especially by smaller businesses.
A master trust is a kind of multi-employer occupational pension scheme, the minister explains.
The minister says the regulations applying to master trusts were designed for single-employer schemes.
They are unsuited to the different risks emerge from master trusts.
The bill is designed to prevent problems emerging in the future and similar legislation has been introduced in other parts of the UK.
Assembly session opens to the public
Following prayers, the Assembly session is opened to the public by Deputy Speaker Roy Beggs.
Members run through some brief business, including suspension of a standing order.
Mr Beggs then moves to the next item of business.
The second stage of the pension schemes bill, which is brought to the house by the Minister for Communities, Carál Ní Chuilín.
On the agenda before lunch
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
There's a packed agenda today including question time and a debate on ministerial breaches of the coronavirus regulations.
On the agenda before lunch
Good morning
Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
There's a packed agenda today including question time and a debate on ministerial breaches of the coronavirus regulations.
The assembly meets at 10:30 - do stay with us.