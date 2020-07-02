Stormont
Live

Legal professionals brief MLAs on Domestic Abuse Bill

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bil

    Paul Givan
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Mr Givan (above) then welcomes the first witnesses at today’s session:

    • Sarah Ramsey QC, Bar Council of Northern Ireland
    • David Mulholland, Bar Council of Northern Ireland

    They are joining the committee to brief MLAs on the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill.

  2. Committee opens to public

    Justice Committee
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Committee Chair Paul Givan opens the meeting to the public.

    He brings members to order, some of them are joining by video link, before running through some brief items of business.

  3. On today's Justice Committee agenda

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  4. Good morning

    Parliament Buildings
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    We've just one committee meeting for you today but it's a substantial one.

    The Justice Committee is being briefed by legal professionals and the Human Rights Commission on the Domestic Abuse and Family Proceedings Bill.

    The committee meets at 10:00 - do join us then.

