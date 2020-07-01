Maurice Bullick of Belfast Harbour Commissioners begins the briefing session.

He says the BHC is a “trust port” and is the largest port in NI, the second largest on the island of Ireland and it handles about “70% of NI’s seaborne trade in terms of cargo tonnage".

The significant thing for us, he says, 70% is the overall figure, including cargo both ways - out of and into NI.

We have “85% of the export side goes directly to the island of Great Britain and 60% on the import side,” says Mr Bullick.

“The single greatest concern for us is freight-ferry traffic.”

He says the 550,000 freight movements each way with Great Britain is a “primary concern”, adding that the aim is to preserve the “free-flowing nature of traffic between NI-GB in so far as that is possible given the constraints that will apply from 1 January 2021”.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Mr Bullick says work has been ongoing with the Department of Agriculture to prepare a “point of entry facility” and will represent an “expansion” of the previous entry port.

“The biggest uncertainty for us at the moment”, says the Belfast Harbour Commissioners representative, “that the command paper is not actually agreed in the current form with the European Union”.

“We would like to get as much certainty as possible,” says Mr Bullick.