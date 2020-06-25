How is north south data being shared and input into the decision being made here, asks committee chair Colm Gildernew.
Mr McMahon says he cant answer the question in relation to data sharing as he does not have that information, but can come back to the committee on this.
Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit is up next.
He talks about a possible second wave in Covid-19 and says he wants to know what the scientific evidence is around “non-essential retail being able to open”.
Mr McMahon says the comments are duly noted and if the committee intends to write for more information about the advice which led to these, the department will respond, he adds.
The DUP’s Alex Easton asks the official to outline how the guidelines impact those who are operating hairdressing services from their homes, and “where we are” in relation to tattoo parlours reopening.
Mr McMahon says hairdressers are allowed to open shortly, “there should be no prohibition on somebody going into somebody’s home to do that as a home service, as long as obviously there are not more than six people in the house”.
Turning to tattoo parlours, he says, that while the amendments currently relate to some close contact services, there will be other services in this area which will now be looked at.
Addiction support group meetings
Órlaithí Flynn of Sinn Féin asks about lobbying members have had from Gamblers Anonymous and addiction support groups.
She wants to know "where they would fall under the lockdown easements".
Mr McMahon says it's a good point and the department is looking at the question of meetings for these groups.
Paula Bradshaw (above) of Alliance wants to know if caravan owners will be able to have family come and visit or stay with them.
The official says his interpretation is that "if it's not members of the same household then they would be restricted to up to six people to meet indoors".
'General trend is downwards'
Colm Gildernew begins questions.
He wants to know if there has been any data in relation to the effect easements in restrictions to date have had on the R-rate.
Mr McMahon says he understands the “general trend is downwards” adding that the restrictions have “contributed significantly”.
“When proposed new relaxations are being considered there is an attempt to look at the overall impact,” adds the official, but says it’s difficult to “associate any particular change” with any specific easement.
Deputy chairperson of the committee Pam Cameron says MLAs and the public have struggled to keep up with the regulations. She wants clarity on why nail bars can reopen on 6 July but massage parlours haven’t.
Mr McMahon says some relaxations have led to “some inconsistencies” which are trying to be addressed.
He outlines that close contact services are “separated out” and are “different categories” but that there has now been an attempt to look at them collectively.
Coronavirus regulations
Mr McMahon explains that the coronavirus regulations were introduced on 28 March and were required to be reviewed every 21 days.
He says the legislation requires that when the regulations are no longer required "then they should be withdrawn".
There have now been seven sets of regulations, the official says and today the committee is considering the sixth set.
The amendments were made on 11 June and relate to childcare, retail and outdoor gatherings, home visits, elite athletes and the reopening of the housing market.
Committee open to public
The committee meeting is opened by chair, Colm Gildernew.
He brings the members to order before running through some minor business, including signing off on minutes from the previous session.
The Sinn Féin MLA turns to a briefing on the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (Amendment No.6) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020.
Chief Environmental Health Officer Nigel McMahon is to join the committee by audio link.
There is a short interruption in proceedings to ensure he is connected to the conference line.
On today's Health agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning the Health Committee has a briefing from the chief environmental health officer on coronavirus regulations.
This afternoon, the Education Minister, Peter Weir, will be making a statement and taking questions at the Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Response.
The Health Committee kicks off at 10:30 - do stay with us.
On today's Health agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning the Health Committee has a briefing from the chief environmental health officer on coronavirus regulations.
This afternoon, the Education Minister, Peter Weir, will be making a statement and taking questions at the Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Response.
The Health Committee kicks off at 10:30 - do stay with us.