Stormont
Live

Education minister briefs MLAs on Covid-19

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. 'Expect funding to be allocated'

    Chris Lyttle
    Committee Chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting to the public.

    He runs through some business and advises members that funding to continue paying for free-school meals during the summer has not been agreed by the executive, but that the minister “confirmed yesterday” that he does “expect funding to be allocated”.

    Mr Lyttle turns to the childcare recovery plan - he says the department issued a press release indicating a plan would be published, but a date had not been provided.

    He says the committee has, this morning, received a four page document labelled as that childcare recovery plan.

    The chair then welcomes today’s panel for a Covid-19 update

    • • Mr Peter Weir, Minister of Education
    • • Mr Derek Baker, Permanent Secretary Department of Education

    Both witnesses are due to join the committee remotely - but they can't be contacted!

    The committee suspends to allow the technical fault to be rectified.

  2. On the Education agenda

    NI Assembly
  3. Good morning

    Parliament Buildings, Stormont
    Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning, Education Minister Peter Weir will be taking questions from the Education Committee on Covid-19 and schools.

    And this afternoon two junior ministers will brief the Executive Office Committee on Brexit matters.

    The Education Committee meets at 09:00 - do stay with us.

