Stormont
Live

MLAs briefed on North South Ministerial meeting

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. On today's agenda

  2. Good morning

    Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    There's a packed agenda at Stormont today including three ministerial statements, question time with the ministers for communities and the economy and a debate on mental health after the coronavirus pandemic.

    The assembly sits at 10:30. Do stay with us.

