Nurse car park charges 'should never have been introduced'
The DUP’s Alex Easton declares that his sister is a nurse.
He wants to know about car parking charges for nurses and other healthcare workers, something he says he “never agreed with”, and wants to know what discussions there have been with the department to see these charges abolished long-term.
Pat Cullen says the member “clearly comes from good stock” with a sister as a nurse.
The RCN representative turns to the question and pays tribute to the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon who abolished the car parking charges, not just at hospitals but in urban areas where nurses were travelling to treat patients in the community.
She says this helped nurses do their work in a “more easy and accessible fashion”.
Car parking charges for nurses at hospitals “should never have been introduced” says Ms Cullen.
She says the RCN has heard of nurses starting work at 07:30 in the morning having to queue up for an hour before work to get a space.
'We need to see safe staffing legislation in place'
The SDLP's Colin McGrath is on an audio link, he gives a "shout out" to the families of health care workers.
He asks whether workers in the care home sector felt that "they were being left behind".
"That's the feedback we were getting from our members," says Ms Cullen, adding that the emphasis did seem to be on the acute hospitals initially.
She says it wasn't right that care home nurses had to push as hard as they did to get PPE.
The nursing official says the RCN has considerable membership in the independent care home sector.
Sinn Féin's Órlaithí Flynn asks about safe staffing and workforce planning.
Has the Department of Health given the RCN any indication that it is beginning to look at these issues?
Pat Cullen says the need for safe staffing legislation laid down by the minister was "the absolute light at the end of the tunnel for our nurses". It took them off the picket line and ended the strike, she says.
Ms Cullen says her members have said "it will take seven days for us to re-engage in industrial action" if they believe the people of Northern Ireland are going to be let down again.
"We need to see the legislation in place" as it is in Scotland and Wales, she adds.
Childcare an 'enormous amount of pressure on nurses'
Paula Bradshaw of the Alliance Party asks about childcare provision for nurses.
She also asks about the welfare of student nurses who have been brought into the health service to help combat the Covid pandemic.
Pat Cullen says the childcare initiatives put in place to assist nurses and other health care workers during the pandemic are to be welcomed.
“Government bureaucracy was set aside to make sure decisions were made in a timely manner,” she says, which has led to members seeking “a review of the bureaucratic process of government that are a barrier to them carrying out their clinical work”.
She says childcare is a “key issue” that is “raised on a daily basis with us”.
Ms Cullen explains that the way schools are “supposedly” returning in September, on top of nurses working shifts and attempting to home school, is putting an “enormous amount of pressure on our nurses”.
She also warns that the uncertainty of children going to school two or three days a week may also add additional finance pressures to nurses who may not be able to afford to work to cover childcare expenses.
Rita Devlin pays tribute to “universities who have turned their world upside down” to ensure student nurses have been able to assist in the fight against Covid.
'Pay nurses and other health care workers their value'
Pam Cameron is the deputy chairperson of the Health Committee.
The DUP MLA says she is “quite disturbed to read the employment survey from 2019” which she says states that 73% of nursing staff work additional hours at least once per week, with almost half of those doing so unpaid.
She wants to know “what negotiations are ongoing with the department” to “ensure people who are absolutely on the front line” are getting paid.
Pat Cullen says the survey results are the same “year, on year, on year”.
She says they are “disheartening for the college to read” but are “not surprising”.
She adds that the RCN has been presenting these messages to the “executive and to the highest level of government for many, many years” and “urging them to take a very close look at the pressures our nursing workforce is under”.
Turning to current negotiations, Ms Cullen says “we would ask the executive ministers, those at the highest levels of government, to pay nurses and other health care workers their value”.
“We need investment to sustain our health service.”
"Our nurses still feel very demoralised," she adds.
"They feel they can't continue to work at the pace they are working."
'Won’t relax until they get the legislation they were promised'
Colm Gildernew opens questions from the committee members.
The committee chairperson wants to know about safe staffing legislation and where the process has reached not only "to fill the gaps that existed before Covid-19 struck" but also in managing any further spikes.
Pat Cullen replies that the “process has been parked obviously due to the response to the pandemic”, but she says “we do need to see this process put back in place as a matter or urgency”.
It’s important the “department returns to these issues and that they are at the top of the agenda as they were before the pandemic,” adds the RCN representative.
She says members are “clearly saying to us” that they “wish to see the promises made”, and that “nurses won’t relax until they get the legislation they were promised to get safe staffing”.
The Sinn Féin MLA then asks about the “strike pay issue” and refers to a comment made by Ms Cullen in her opening remarks that the money has been allocated to the Department of Health from the Department of Finance but that it hasn’t been released to staff.
Ms Cullen says there was an initial understanding that there had been a delay at the Department of Finance in allocating the funds, and she wrote to the department on behalf of the RCN.
The finance minister responded that the money had been “released to the Department of Health” and he added that he believes it is a “matter of urgency that that money is paid to those people that stood on picket lines”.
Ms Cullen appeals to the Department of Health to “do the right thing” and “pay those lost hours back to some of the lowest paid workers in NI”.
'No return to business as usual'
Pat Cullen opens the briefing for the Royal College of Nursing.
She says the RCN has welcomed Health Minister Robin Swann's declarations that there can be "no return to business as usual" after the Covid crisis.
Ms Cullen says there is a need for a health service that "more appropriately meets the needs of the people of Northern Ireland".
She says there must be a renewed focus on the problems that existed prior to the pandemic, with an emphasis on safe staffing and workforce planning for nursing
This must include include the independent sector, including nursing homes, she adds.
Ms Cullen says the RCN wants to see the £1.6m agreed payments for reimbursing HSC staff for lost hours deducted from their salaries "at the time that they stood on picket lines demanding safe staffing and equal pay" to be paid into July salaries.
Regarding the lessons to be learned from the Covid pandemic, the nurses' representative says she supports the health minister's aspiration to ensure that Northern Ireland becomes "fully self-sufficient" in the supply of personal protective equipment.
She adds that innovations such as the removal of car parking charges and the provision of effective childcare support "must become established practice".
Ms Cullen says that if she could leave the committee with one message "it would be to highlight the urgent need to develop a timetable for the legislative requirements to ensure the safe staffing in Northern Ireland".
Further lockdown easing?
Committee opens to the public
The committee is opened for business by the chairperson, Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin.
He runs through some brief business before welcoming today's panel - representatives from the Royal College of Nursing.
Outlining the response to Covid-19 by audio-link are :
On today's Health agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the NI Assembly.
This morning MLAs on the Health Committee will be briefed by representatives from the Royal College of Nursing on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Officials will also outline the budgeting issues facing the department and on the June monitoring June.
In the afternoon we'll be joining the Ad Hoc Committee on a Bill of Rights, which will be joined by experts in on human rights in Scotland and Wales.
We're live from 10:30 - join us then.