The DUP’s Alex Easton declares that his sister is a nurse.

He wants to know about car parking charges for nurses and other healthcare workers, something he says he “never agreed with”, and wants to know what discussions there have been with the department to see these charges abolished long-term.

Pat Cullen says the member “clearly comes from good stock” with a sister as a nurse.

The RCN representative turns to the question and pays tribute to the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon who abolished the car parking charges, not just at hospitals but in urban areas where nurses were travelling to treat patients in the community.

She says this helped nurses do their work in a “more easy and accessible fashion”.

Car parking charges for nurses at hospitals “should never have been introduced” says Ms Cullen.

She says the RCN has heard of nurses starting work at 07:30 in the morning having to queue up for an hour before work to get a space.