Now to questions, and committee chair Caoimhe Archibald is up first.

She welcomes the establishment of the Economic Advisory Group in the relation to Brexit and the recovery from Covid-19, but she wants to know if the membership pool will be widened?

Mrs Dodds replies that she’s “glad we have got our short-to-medium term economic strategy” plan published.

“We’re also looking to the longer-term of the NI economy,” she says, adding she wants to set a “pathway forward for the NI economy to help us to build the NI that we want to see”.

“We look to reform the Economic Advisory Group,” she says.

Those in the group are “leaders in the field” adds the minister, and says it has been formed to look at future global opportunities.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Dr Archibald turns to Brexit and wants to know what engagement has been ongoing to help businesses prepare.

The minister says, “in terms of the economy, the single biggest thing that we need to ensure is that we have unfettered access to our most important market,” adds the minister in reference to GB.

“That is where my focus has been in our conversations with national government and across the executive.”

Dr Archibald asks about the “new infrastructure that will be required and the types of checks we will need to see” stemming from the Brexit protocol for NI.

Mrs Dodds says her view is that “we are part of the UK and therefore our access to that market should be unfettered”.

“It is really important that we understand checks will be difficult for businesses and that they should be kept to a minimum.”