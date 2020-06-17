Now to questions, and committee chair Caoimhe Archibald is up first.
She welcomes the establishment of the Economic Advisory Group in the relation to Brexit and the recovery from Covid-19, but she wants to know if the membership pool will be widened?
Mrs Dodds replies that she’s “glad we have got our short-to-medium term economic strategy” plan published.
“We’re also looking to the longer-term of the NI economy,” she says, adding she wants to set a “pathway forward for the NI economy to help us to build the NI that we want to see”.
“We look to reform the Economic Advisory Group,” she says.
Those in the group are “leaders in the field” adds the minister, and says it has been formed to look at future global opportunities.
NI Assembly
Dr Archibald turns to Brexit and wants to know what engagement has been ongoing to help businesses prepare.
The minister says, “in terms of the economy, the single biggest thing that we need to ensure is that we have unfettered access to our most important market,” adds the minister in reference to GB.
“That is where my focus has been in our conversations with national government and across the executive.”
Dr Archibald asks about the “new infrastructure that will be required and the types of checks we will need to see” stemming from the Brexit protocol for NI.
Mrs Dodds says her view is that “we are part of the UK and therefore our access to that market should be unfettered”.
“It is really important that we understand checks will be difficult for businesses and that they should be kept to a minimum.”
City deals
Departmental official Diarmuid McLean then takes the opportunity to update committee members on City Deals.
City deal status gives local areas specific powers to help support economic growth and job creation.
It is an agreement between government and a city giving the city and its surrounding area certain powers and freedom to:
Take charge and responsibility of decisions that affect their area
Do what they think is best to help businesses grow
Create economic growth
Decide how public money should be spent
Mr McLean says the Economy Department is "only one of the departments involved in delivering city deals across NI" and that it is "accountable for innovation, digital tourism and employability skills".
He outlines that over the last 18 months, department officials have been working with councils in relation to the Belfast city regional deal and Derry and Strabane deals.
Of the city deals, Belfast is the most advanced, says the official.
He says the "heads of term" were signed in March.
Economy Minister's briefing
Mrs Dodds begins her briefing by noting that the effects of COVID-19 on all our lives has been "eye-watering".
She says that many businesses are struggling simply to survive, and notes a significant increase of almost 10% in the claimant count for May 2020 bringing it to its highest point since 2013.
The minister pays tribute to the "grit and resolve" of the business community and outlines the actions taken by the Department for the Economy to address the immediate threats to the economy.
Mrs Dodds says she has published Rebuilding a Stronger Economy, a medium-term economic recovery plan to cover the next 12 to 18 months.
Earlier today, she announced the membership of the new Economic Advisory Group.
The minister says that this week she approved the reallocation of £30m from within her department to address emerging COVID-19 pressures.
Mrs Dodds welcomes the executive's decision to bring forward the opening of tourism and hospitality facilities from 3 July.
She concludes by saying that people can work together "to ensure Northern Ireland's economic future is bright".
