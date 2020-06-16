Stormont
Live

Question Time for first and deputy first ministers

Robin Sheeran and Tori Watson

  1. On the assembly agenda

    NI Assembly
  2. Good morning

    NI Assembly
    Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    This morning the communities minister will bring the consideration stage of the Housing (Amendment) Bill to the assembly.

    Then we're back to some sense of normality after lunch in the form of Question Time.

    The first and deputy first ministers, along with the agriculture minister, will face question sessions from MLAs for the first time since lockdown.

    Later in the afternoon, the house will debate the easing of lockdown restrictions.

    We're live from 10:30 - join us then.

