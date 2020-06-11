Paula Bradshaw of Alliance asks how the unions have been able to engage with the Department of Health during the pandemic regarding the welfare of workers.
Anne Speed of UNISON says the union officials have a weekly "dial-in" with the department.
She says that as issues were raised, the unions "sought and received, sometimes with delays, responses".
The matters raised included testing, PPE and the impact of Covid on BAME workers, Ms Speed explains.
"It's been patchy," she says.
'Management board is replicating existing structures'
The SDLP’s Colin McGrath says "we've got TIG's, we've TAB's and now we've got a management board" - referring to the minister's rebuilding the health and social care statement on Tuesday.
He asks the panel if this is "going to be another management board report that ends up on the shelf?"
Chartered Society of Physiotherapy Northern Ireland official Claire Ronald says her body is still "working our way through" the framework document.
"As others have already said, it feels as though the management board is replicating existing structures and not looking at transformation."
She says in the response to Covid, "our allied health professionals have been front and foremost at that" and raises concerns that they "sit nowhere on that board".
She praises the work of the Chief Nursing Officer who does a "fantastic job" and says allied health workers sit under her remit, but that there are 13 groups which "need to have a seat and a voice".
Karen Murray from the Royal College of Midwives say there is "no mention of maternity services" in the rebuilding document or the "impact of the Covid emergency on maternity services".
"If we are taking a public health approach," she says, "maternity services have to be central to that".
'Not a new blueprint for the future'
Committee deputy-chairperson Pam Cameron of the DUP wants to know the panel's assessment of the health minister's plans.
"Our initial reaction is that this looks like a centralisation of existing functions," says Anne Speed.
"In terms of it offering any new opportunities, we don't see any evidence of that," she adds.
Ms Speed says they wish the minister well and will play their full part in the rebuilding of services.
"This is not a new blueprint for the future," she says.
The union official says they need a conversation with the minister about innovative thinking.
'That’s news to us'
Colm Gildernew opens the question and answer session.
He asks about contacts with the unions about the new management board announced by the minister on Tuesday in relation to rebuilding the health and social care sector.
Anne Speed of Unison says “no”.
“I think we were told about an hour before the minister was about to make a public statement,” she adds.
Mr Gildernew then asks about a “rapid learning initiative in relation to the care home sector, a sector we all realise has suffered greatly because of this”. He asks if the unions are engaged with that rapid learning initiative?
Anne Speed replies: "No. That’s news to us chair.”
Strategic Partnership Forum
Claire Ronald from the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy Northern Ireland joins the meeting by audio link.
She talks about the Strategic Partnership Forum and says it's something trade unions "fought for, for quite a long time".
Ms Ronald says it's important it gets up and running, adding it's about "facilitating discussion and collaboration" but "shouldn't take the place of negotiations".
She says the focus is "more more on how we can influence the future of strategic directions".
"The Strategic Partnership Forum is not the answer to trade unions engagement in how we relaunch services post Covid," she adds.
'The voice of the workforce'
John Patrick Clayton of UNISON is the only one of the five witnesses who's actually in the room with the members.
He expands on Ms Speed's reference to the Transformation Advisory Board (TAB) that was set up prior to the COVID crisis including representation from the unions.
Mr Clayton says the unions are concerned about where TAB sits within the new arrangements for the rebuilding of health and social care announced by Health Minister Robin Swann this week.
The unions are also concerned that the management board announced by Mr Swann will amount to "another layer of bureaucracy" and how "the voice of the workforce and the representative trade unions" will be heard.
Concerns 'pandemic will further widen health inequality'
Anne Speed of Unison begins the briefing by audio link.
She outlines the role of the NI Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.
Ms Speed says it’s comprised of “various affiliate unions” and that the “main focus is on policy development and implementation”.
The body engages with the Department of Health, “arms-length bodies” and health care trusts.
This morning, she says the evidence session will be broken into three parts; firstly around “overall concerns at a policy level”, secondly into “specific health workforce planning issues” and concluding with “the issue of social care” and the department’s proposed live-in project.
Turning to the minister’s rebuilding of the health and social care statement on Tuesday, Ms Speed says the Transformation Advisory Board, which she says “we believe is of major importance”, appears “to have been set aside” in the plans.
During the pandemic she says unions have “engaged substantially with infrastructure initiatives taken by the Department of Health to support the preparation of the acute sector for example in developing Covid-focused care”.
“We’ve been working at a mile a minute,” says Ms Speed.
“We’ve been very pressed in terms of dealing with crisis issues as they emerge.
“We’ve had difficulties around complicated guidance or absence of guidance of problems to do with PPE, under-supply,” she adds.
Ms Speed says after “a great deal of support from us, the public sector was able to wrap its arms round the independent sector, both the domiciliary care division and nursing home provision”.
“We are extremely concerned the Covid-19 pandemic will further widen health inequality in our society.”
Health Committee
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew chairs the Health Committee.
He gets the ball rolling on this morning's meeting in the senate chamber at Parliament Buildings with some committee business.
The first item is a briefing from trade union officials on the response to COVID-19.
The witnesses are:
Anne Speed - UNISON
Claire Ronald - Chartered Society of Physiotheraphy Northern Ireland
Karen Murray - Royal College of Midwives
Tanya Killen - Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance
John Patrick Clayton - UNISON
On the Health agenda
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we're joining the Health Committee which will be hearing from trade union representatives about the impact of Covid.
The unions will also outline their response to a pilot proposed by the Department of Health called 'Safe at Home'.
In the afternoon, the Ad hoc Covid-19 Response Committee will be updated by the Economy Minister Diane Dodds.
