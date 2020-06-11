The SDLP’s Colin McGrath says "we've got TIG's, we've TAB's and now we've got a management board" - referring to the minister's rebuilding the health and social care statement on Tuesday.

He asks the panel if this is "going to be another management board report that ends up on the shelf?"

Chartered Society of Physiotherapy Northern Ireland official Claire Ronald says her body is still "working our way through" the framework document.

"As others have already said, it feels as though the management board is replicating existing structures and not looking at transformation."

She says in the response to Covid, "our allied health professionals have been front and foremost at that" and raises concerns that they "sit nowhere on that board".

She praises the work of the Chief Nursing Officer who does a "fantastic job" and says allied health workers sit under her remit, but that there are 13 groups which "need to have a seat and a voice".

Karen Murray from the Royal College of Midwives say there is "no mention of maternity services" in the rebuilding document or the "impact of the Covid emergency on maternity services".

"If we are taking a public health approach," she says, "maternity services have to be central to that".