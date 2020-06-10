Gordon Dunne of the DUP thanks the “three wise men of retail” for joining the meeting.
He asks Glyn Roberts how much he believes it would cost the executive to provide “multi-site grants”.
The North Down MLA also wants to know the panellists' thoughts on the 2m social distancing rule and how they believe it will impact businesses as they reopen.
He says “as non drinker, I don’t know how they’d manage that in a pub”.
Retail NI’s Glyn Roberts responds to the multi-site grants question first and says retailers are preparing or opening on Friday, “and some more likely on Monday”.
He says they’re experiencing extra costs due to “fitting stores” with “perspex screens” and “training staff”.
Mr Roberts says the multi-site grant would be “the last piece of the jigsaw”.
As for the 2m rule, Mr Roberts says he wrote a piece about this in the Belfast Telegraph yesterday adding a reduction to 1m should be looked at “if it can be done in a safe way”.
However he emphasises the need to follow medical advice.
“We’re not trying to bounce ministers into disregarding the medical advice.
“If we don’t respect and adhere to the medical guidance” he adds, then consumers will not have confidence.
Simon Hamilton from the Belfast Chamber of Commerce adds any movement on the distancing rules should be medically advised, but says a 1m rule “would make viability for many businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector, much bigger and help them through”.
'Childcare, a perfect storm'
The UUP's John Stewart says that childcare is key to economic recovery and he thinks "we're heading towards a perfect storm" with schools closing for the summer, grandparents under lockdown and limited access to childcare.
He says the executive needs to "get that squared as quickly as possible".
Mr Stewart asks the witnesses for their views on the ambiguity of guidelines and their application by local councils.
Mr Connolly says that "some people have been chancing their arm" while others have been adhering to the spirit of the law and the letter of the regulations.
Simon Hamilton says that if there are different or inconsistent interpretations of the regulations it might incur additional costs for some shops that they might not have elsewhere.
'Drinking and consuming alcohol outside'
The SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin is the committee deputy chairperson.
She asks about “hospitality zones” and the use of pavement space and wants to know if legislation is needed for “drinking and consuming alcohol outside - or where are we with that?”
Simon Hamilton of Belfast Chamber says “there are others better versed in the alcohol legislation aspect of this” but he outlines that he understands pavement cafe legislation “extends licences out to where the infrastructure, chairs, seats and tables, would be out onto the pavement”.
He says “some of this isn’t about alcohol consumption” but also takeaway food.
He says “rather than have people moving around the city consuming that food, it would be good to put them outside the premises themselves, or in safe areas, where people can consume that food and deal with the waste that would come with that”.
'Giving confidence to the consumers'
Caoimhe Archibald begins the questions to the panel.
She asks about the joined-up approach the witnesses have suggested and if there is a coordinated approach to conversations between the representative bodies, local government, the Department of Infrastructure and the police.
Aodhan Connolly says he and Glyn Roberts are on a call every fortnight with the police on their response to the Covid crisis and he has been in talks with the local government body, NILGA.
"We are at a stage where those in-the-round conversations need to be more strategically placed," he says.
"This is all about giving the consumers the confidence to return to their high streets," Mr Roberts says.
'We do need a comprehensive plan'
Glyn Roberts of Retail NI says “we do need a comprehensive plan” to make sure “there is the right health and safety guidance” for retailer and employers and consumers.
“We’ve been talking to the Department of Communities and other stakeholders about developing a plan.
“Unless consumers have the confidence to go back to the high street, we’re going to have ongoing problems,” he says.
Mr Roberts says many members have raised childcare difficulties as a challenge for staff during the reopening process.
Turning to “multi-store grants”, Mr Roberts says the support in place to help business by the Economy Department throughout the pandemic only applies to one site that a business has in NI.
“Given NI is the only part of the UK where multi-site grants do not apply” he says the any business trying to reopen across a number of sites and implementing changes such as perspex screens will face “a big challenge, and a big financial strain as well”.
He says the Department of Economy needs to “move on this issue”.
Friction between queues and passers-by
Aodhán Connolly of says retailers have had an emphasis of safety ahead of reopening.
He makes a plea for the reopening of shopping centres: "We really do need that final piece of the retail jigsaw to be opened as soon as possible or at least a date for allowing it to be opening."
He says that "tapering off" should be the way forward for financial support as there will not be the same level of footfall for retailers.
Mr Connolly says there must be a joined-up approach to getting customers "to and through our town centres".
He says there will be "a friction" between customers queuing outside and passing pedestrians.
Mr Connolly says there should be "unequivocal guidance on the new normal" of shopping.
"We are in a better position than we were - it's still going to be a very, very rocky 2020," he adds.
'Date needed for indoor shopping centres to reopen'
Belfast Chamber’s Simon Hamilton, who joins the meeting by audio link, begins his opening statement.
He says retail has “undoubtedly been one of the sectors hardest hit” by the pandemic, but that things have “moved on positively” as some retail stores have “a lot more certainty now around when it can reopen”.
“Indoor shopping centres should also be given a date when they can reopen,” he says.
Mr Hamilton says “footfall has been depressed and will continue to be depressed for some time to come”.
He adds that the costs of reopening, on top of decreased numbers of shoppers on the ground “is going to be difficult” and that while the “rates holiday is very, very welcome for the retail sector”, he says there needs to be consideration for “ongoing support”.
Accessibility to town centres is another issue which the Belfast Chamber executive says should be considered to revitalise “our city centres and our high streets”.
The way back for retail
Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald is chairing this morning's meeting of the Economy Committee.
Following some initial committee business, she introduces the first item of the day, a briefing from the Belfast Chamber, Retail NI & NI Retail Consortium on the way back for retail after Covid.
The witnesses are:
Simon Hamilton - Chief Executive, Belfast Chamber of Trade and Commerce
