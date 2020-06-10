Gordon Dunne of the DUP thanks the “three wise men of retail” for joining the meeting.

He asks Glyn Roberts how much he believes it would cost the executive to provide “multi-site grants”.

The North Down MLA also wants to know the panellists' thoughts on the 2m social distancing rule and how they believe it will impact businesses as they reopen.

He says “as non drinker, I don’t know how they’d manage that in a pub”.

Retail NI’s Glyn Roberts responds to the multi-site grants question first and says retailers are preparing or opening on Friday, “and some more likely on Monday”.

He says they’re experiencing extra costs due to “fitting stores” with “perspex screens” and “training staff”.

Mr Roberts says the multi-site grant would be “the last piece of the jigsaw”.

As for the 2m rule, Mr Roberts says he wrote a piece about this in the Belfast Telegraph yesterday adding a reduction to 1m should be looked at “if it can be done in a safe way”.

However he emphasises the need to follow medical advice.

“We’re not trying to bounce ministers into disregarding the medical advice.

“If we don’t respect and adhere to the medical guidance” he adds, then consumers will not have confidence.

Simon Hamilton from the Belfast Chamber of Commerce adds any movement on the distancing rules should be medically advised, but says a 1m rule “would make viability for many businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector, much bigger and help them through”.