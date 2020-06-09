NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Hello and welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Today members are assembly chamber for a plenary session.

There are only 22 members allowed in the chamber at one time due to social distancing regulations.

First up this morning is the health minister, who is due to brief MLAs shortly after 10:30 on his plans for rebuilding the health and social care sector.

Then in the afternoon, MLAs will debate Covid-19 support for beef and sheep farmers, before moving to a discussion about NI Prison staff and stress.

Do stay with us throughout the day.