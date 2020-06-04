Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the committee, asks Mr Lynch about testing and complaints that have come through “from residents or family of residents who are concerned about the actual testing process” which she says is known to be quite intrusive.
Mr Lynch replies “we haven’t really received many complaints as such” but adds that the member raises “a very good point in relation to the very process itself, it can be quite intrusive, it can be quite unpleasant”.
Mr Lynch adds that testing in care homes, in some instances, is taking longer than some initially thought due to conditions residents may have, such as dementia.
“It’s a delicate issues and there are practical problems,” he says.
“The overwhelming number of families who have contacted teams over the last number of months have been concerned about a lack of testing,” says the commissioner, adding that families have been “in favour of testing being ramped up”.
Mrs Cameron asks if the commissioner would be “supportive of the introduction of new measures to allow” visitations for residents.
Mr Lynch says he is aware of reports from care home providers of the “impact the lack of social contact” is having on some residents, with a number showing signs of “deterioration” as a result.
He says it’s a “fine balancing act as to how we can do this in a safe manner”.
Mr Lynch says he has been part of conversations with other bodies across the UK and beyond to look at the issue.
Concerns around hospital discharges
Colm Gildernew asks if Mr Lynch has any concerns about how the discharge of patients from hospitals to care homes was handled.
Mr Lynch says this was "a concern right from the start of the pandemic".
He explains that one of the aims was to free up as much space as possible in hospital settings.
"This was at a time when there wasn't testing happening," he says.
Mr Lynch says there is no evidence that those people had Covid at the time but they have heard of older people being transferred from hospital without being tested and being relocated into care home settings.
Mr Gildernew asks if the commissioner has engaged with the Department of Health on the issue.
The commissioner says the department moved on the matter "some weeks ago" and confirmed that people would be tested at least 48 hours before they were transferred out of hospitals into care homes.
Mr Lynch says the best way to protect people in care homes is to stop the virus getting in in the first case so this testing is "totally logical and absolutely necessary".
Mr Gildernew asks what his preferred regime would be for testing in care homes.
The commissioner says that there are various opinions on this but one example from Scotland would suggest testing every three days.
He says he would like to see testing happen twice a week.
On the question of shielding, the commissioner says some families cancelled domiciliary care packages for their relatives as they were not at work and were able to do the caring.
Those families will now have to reapply for care packages.
An 'uphill battle to get support'
The commissioner joins the meeting by audio link.
In his opening statement Eddie Lynch says representing those aged “60 to 100+ in the context of the pandemic has not been straightforward”.
He says there are various “different groups across this wide age spectrum which have different levels of risk”.
Mr Lynch says those in his office have continued their work “working mostly from their homes”.
He outlines a “series of key issues” which include, “but are not limited to, Covid-19 planning and preparation, PPE, reporting issues and testing issues”.
The commissioner says he has been involved in providing advice to authorities on the need for care homes to receive appropriate support.
“PPE has been a huge issue in the early stage of this pandemic,” says the Commissioner.
He adds that reporting of cases had been a “big issue for many weeks” - something he says he called to be improved.
He acknowledges that “progress has been made in information being put into the public domain” but wants more data on “survival rates as well over the coming weeks ahead”.
On testing, Mr Lynch says he was concerned “we hadn’t rolled out the level of testing to help to protect resident in care homes”.
Again, he says he’s pleased “progress has been made” but says “it did take longer than I would have liked”, adding it has been an “uphill battle to get support” for care homes.
Mr Lynch welcomes universal care home testing for Covid, but says there is “not a guarantee” that it will “stop Covid entering care homes, but should help to identify cases at an earlier stage”.
The commissioner outlines the side effects shielding has had on older people, some who have been shielding for 11 to 12 weeks, and says there are increased levels of loneliness through a lack of contact with others.
He says it would be “wrong to base future advice on longer-term shielding on age alone”.
Commissioner for Older People briefing
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew is in the chair for this morning's meeting.
He calls the members to order and introduces the first business of the day - a briefing from the Commissioner for Older People, Eddie Lynch.
The witnesses are:
• Eddie Lynch, Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland
• Evelyn Hoy, Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland
• Emer Boyle, Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland
On the Health agenda
Good Morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch will be briefing members of the Health Committee on Covid-19 matters.
This afternoon, the Agriculture Committee is considering Brexit issues with a briefing on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Health Committee meeting kicks off at 10:30 - do stay with us.
