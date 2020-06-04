Pam Cameron, the deputy chair of the committee, asks Mr Lynch about testing and complaints that have come through “from residents or family of residents who are concerned about the actual testing process” which she says is known to be quite intrusive.

Mr Lynch replies “we haven’t really received many complaints as such” but adds that the member raises “a very good point in relation to the very process itself, it can be quite intrusive, it can be quite unpleasant”.

Mr Lynch adds that testing in care homes, in some instances, is taking longer than some initially thought due to conditions residents may have, such as dementia.

“It’s a delicate issues and there are practical problems,” he says.

“The overwhelming number of families who have contacted teams over the last number of months have been concerned about a lack of testing,” says the commissioner, adding that families have been “in favour of testing being ramped up”.

Mrs Cameron asks if the commissioner would be “supportive of the introduction of new measures to allow” visitations for residents.

Mr Lynch says he is aware of reports from care home providers of the “impact the lack of social contact” is having on some residents, with a number showing signs of “deterioration” as a result.

He says it’s a “fine balancing act as to how we can do this in a safe manner”.

Mr Lynch says he has been part of conversations with other bodies across the UK and beyond to look at the issue.