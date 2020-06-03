Sinn Féin’s Cathal Boylan wants to know more about the safety measures which have been implemented for transport workers during the pandemic and what enforcement can be taken.
Mr Conway outlines the various communications and insights Translink has been considering.
“The issue of enforcement, if you're going to put measures in place, primarily for Translink they are guidance,” he adds.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
“We don’t have enforcement powers. That’s a role for the PSNI.”
“Right now we have capacity in place to manage social distancing,” he says.
“We have to watch closely in the summer now, it appears leisure travel will be a bigger issue for us than commuting.”
Furloughing scheme 'not applicable to Translink'
Keith Buchanan of the DUP asks the Translink boss if there has been “any reduction in salaries at all in Translink”.
Mr Conway says there has been “no reduction in basic salary to people,” adding “obviously when you’re running a full schedule service, you create flexibility in how you do that” and says one way has been changing shift patterns with some people now working “maximum hours contracts for example”.
“We would see a reduction in our salary bill on the basis of working a total different shift pattern,” adds Mr Conway.
“We would probably in total terms, our saving around our network at the minute is probably running at about £250,000 on a sort of weekly basis.”
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Regarding“furloughing and the furloughing scheme, he says it's very clear from the guidance we now know that that it is not applicable to Translink.
Mr Buchanan also asks about the future of public transport when schools return.
Mr Conway says “the key time for us will be when schools return in September and how we manage that” with discussions now under way with the Education Authority and Department of Education as to how that will work.
'Reaching out to the local community'
The DUP’s David Hilditch is up next.
He asks what measures have been put in place around staf -welfare and whether Translink would consider “reaching out to the local community” in areas where large numbers of people have gathered during lockdown.
Mr Conway says a number of measures have been put in place for staff, including PPE and rest facilities.
He says a “number of forums” have been set up to help “listen to concerns”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
While there are a number of people working on the front line, Mr Conway says there are other employees who have been able to work from home.
He says an employee app, with “training information and advice” has been created.
Turning to work with community groups, Mr Conway says this is something which already takes place and outlines work done with community groups in Lurgan and the PSNI during a “major piece of rail work”.
He says “sometimes what you see in public transport is a reflection of what is happening in the community”.
Helen's Bay incident - 'a lot of drink and drugs taken'
Michelle McIlveen asks about the situation at the weekend with
crowds gathering at beaches and at railway stations.
She asks what measures are in place to support Translink staff.
Mr Conway says the company "tends to work very closely with
the PSNI".
Mr Conway says the company put on extra trains but it became clear that there were many vulnerable young people present and "there was a lot of drink and drugs taken".
He says there was a danger of "crushing or falling on to the tracks".
"We arranged trains in such a way that anyone who was using the train normally could socially distance on that but in other areas we just had to get people on to the train and dispersed," he adds.
Mr Conway says Translink removed 1,400 people from the area "in the space of a few hours".
He says most passengers and young people use the services responsibly - "these are isolated incidents".
Translink's £114m shortfall
The DUP's Michelle McIlveen pays tribute the Translink workers who have continued to provide a service for key workers during the pandemic.
She asks Mr Conway about Translink's £114m shortfall.
"Our revenue is next to nothing at this point in time," Mr Conway says.
On the subject of furloughing staff, he says the company enquired about this and was told that furloughing is not applicable to Translink in its public service role.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Miss McIlveen asks about preparations for an increased number of people travelling to work and for school transport.
"As the phases of lockdown are announced than we will have to look at how we will address all of those measures," Mr Conway says.
He says a lot of it will be guidance and also putting signage in place to ensure measures such as distancing and masks are adhered to.
Mr Conway says Translink is "working very closely" with the Education Authority (EA) and the Departments for Education of Infrastructure
"We really need to be able to see their plans first," he says, adding that it will be "a very challenging situation".
Translink services carrying 10% of normal demand
In his opening remarks, Mr Conway says “we made a number of service reductions as we were entering the lockdown phase”.
He says there was a “Sunday service on most services” to enable “essential workers to travel safely during the crisis”.
But “passenger numbers are now increasing” with services “close to a Saturday service in urban areas and on the rail network”.
Translink is operating with around “10% of our normal passenger demand at the minute”.
This works out as “80% of normal capacity on rail network and metro” services and “60% on Ulsterbus” says Mr Conway.
The numbers of passengers means there is “significant capacity in place to manage social distancing,” says the transport representative.
He outlines that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been supplied to staff and additional initiatives such as “perspex screens in buses”.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Mr Conway says Translink employes around 4,000 staff and has seen “very low” numbers of Covid positive cases.
He adds that throughout the pandemic there have been ongoing discussion and “really good engagement with employees, safety reps and unions”.
A "Chase the Rainbow" campaign has been launched by Translink, something Mr Conway says aims to “send out a message of hope that we will see the end of this at some point”.
He turns to funding and welcomes the support given from the executive and Department of Infrastructure in the budget and Covid-19 support funding.
But he says “additional support will be required to ensure NI maintains a viable public transport network going forward”.
Committee opens for business
Michelle McIlveen, who chairs the Infrastructure committee, opens the meeting.
She runs through some brief business before welcoming today’s witness Chris Conway, the CEO of Translink.
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
On the Infrastructure agenda
NI AssemblyCopyright: NI Assembly
Good morning
BBCopyright: BB
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont.
We've got two committee sessions for you today.
This morning Translink CEO Chris Conway is briefing the Infrastructure Committee on the effects of Covid-19 on public transport services, and this afternoon Health Minister Robin Swann will be appearing at the Health Committee.
The Infrastructure Committee meets at 10:00 - do stay with us.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
'We don’t have enforcement powers'
Sinn Féin’s Cathal Boylan wants to know more about the safety measures which have been implemented for transport workers during the pandemic and what enforcement can be taken.
Mr Conway outlines the various communications and insights Translink has been considering.
“The issue of enforcement, if you're going to put measures in place, primarily for Translink they are guidance,” he adds.
“We don’t have enforcement powers. That’s a role for the PSNI.”
“Right now we have capacity in place to manage social distancing,” he says.
“We have to watch closely in the summer now, it appears leisure travel will be a bigger issue for us than commuting.”
Furloughing scheme 'not applicable to Translink'
Keith Buchanan of the DUP asks the Translink boss if there has been “any reduction in salaries at all in Translink”.
Mr Conway says there has been “no reduction in basic salary to people,” adding “obviously when you’re running a full schedule service, you create flexibility in how you do that” and says one way has been changing shift patterns with some people now working “maximum hours contracts for example”.
“We would see a reduction in our salary bill on the basis of working a total different shift pattern,” adds Mr Conway.
“We would probably in total terms, our saving around our network at the minute is probably running at about £250,000 on a sort of weekly basis.”
Regarding“furloughing and the furloughing scheme, he says it's very clear from the guidance we now know that that it is not applicable to Translink.
Mr Buchanan also asks about the future of public transport when schools return.
Mr Conway says “the key time for us will be when schools return in September and how we manage that” with discussions now under way with the Education Authority and Department of Education as to how that will work.
'Reaching out to the local community'
The DUP’s David Hilditch is up next.
He asks what measures have been put in place around staf -welfare and whether Translink would consider “reaching out to the local community” in areas where large numbers of people have gathered during lockdown.
Mr Conway says a number of measures have been put in place for staff, including PPE and rest facilities.
He says a “number of forums” have been set up to help “listen to concerns”.
While there are a number of people working on the front line, Mr Conway says there are other employees who have been able to work from home.
He says an employee app, with “training information and advice” has been created.
Turning to work with community groups, Mr Conway says this is something which already takes place and outlines work done with community groups in Lurgan and the PSNI during a “major piece of rail work”.
He says “sometimes what you see in public transport is a reflection of what is happening in the community”.
Helen's Bay incident - 'a lot of drink and drugs taken'
Michelle McIlveen asks about the situation at the weekend with crowds gathering at beaches and at railway stations.
She asks what measures are in place to support Translink staff.
Mr Conway says the company "tends to work very closely with the PSNI".
He says that Translink deployed over a dozen staff to the unmanned halt at Helen's Bay after reports that large crowds had gathered onthe beach.
Mr Conway says the company put on extra trains but it became clear that there were many vulnerable young people present and "there was a lot of drink and drugs taken".
He says there was a danger of "crushing or falling on to the tracks".
"We arranged trains in such a way that anyone who was using the train normally could socially distance on that but in other areas we just had to get people on to the train and dispersed," he adds.
Mr Conway says Translink removed 1,400 people from the area "in the space of a few hours".
He says most passengers and young people use the services responsibly - "these are isolated incidents".
Translink's £114m shortfall
The DUP's Michelle McIlveen pays tribute the Translink workers who have continued to provide a service for key workers during the pandemic.
She asks Mr Conway about Translink's £114m shortfall.
"Our revenue is next to nothing at this point in time," Mr Conway says.
On the subject of furloughing staff, he says the company enquired about this and was told that furloughing is not applicable to Translink in its public service role.
Miss McIlveen asks about preparations for an increased number of people travelling to work and for school transport.
"As the phases of lockdown are announced than we will have to look at how we will address all of those measures," Mr Conway says.
He says a lot of it will be guidance and also putting signage in place to ensure measures such as distancing and masks are adhered to.
Mr Conway says Translink is "working very closely" with the Education Authority (EA) and the Departments for Education of Infrastructure
"We really need to be able to see their plans first," he says, adding that it will be "a very challenging situation".
Translink services carrying 10% of normal demand
In his opening remarks, Mr Conway says “we made a number of service reductions as we were entering the lockdown phase”.
He says there was a “Sunday service on most services” to enable “essential workers to travel safely during the crisis”.
But “passenger numbers are now increasing” with services “close to a Saturday service in urban areas and on the rail network”.
Translink is operating with around “10% of our normal passenger demand at the minute”.
This works out as “80% of normal capacity on rail network and metro” services and “60% on Ulsterbus” says Mr Conway.
The numbers of passengers means there is “significant capacity in place to manage social distancing,” says the transport representative.
He outlines that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been supplied to staff and additional initiatives such as “perspex screens in buses”.
Mr Conway says Translink employes around 4,000 staff and has seen “very low” numbers of Covid positive cases.
He adds that throughout the pandemic there have been ongoing discussion and “really good engagement with employees, safety reps and unions”.
A "Chase the Rainbow" campaign has been launched by Translink, something Mr Conway says aims to “send out a message of hope that we will see the end of this at some point”.
He turns to funding and welcomes the support given from the executive and Department of Infrastructure in the budget and Covid-19 support funding.
But he says “additional support will be required to ensure NI maintains a viable public transport network going forward”.
Committee opens for business
Michelle McIlveen, who chairs the Infrastructure committee, opens the meeting.
She runs through some brief business before welcoming today’s witness Chris Conway, the CEO of Translink.
On the Infrastructure agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont.
We've got two committee sessions for you today.
This morning Translink CEO Chris Conway is briefing the Infrastructure Committee on the effects of Covid-19 on public transport services, and this afternoon Health Minister Robin Swann will be appearing at the Health Committee.
The Infrastructure Committee meets at 10:00 - do stay with us.