Sinn Féin’s Cathal Boylan wants to know more about the safety measures which have been implemented for transport workers during the pandemic and what enforcement can be taken.

Mr Conway outlines the various communications and insights Translink has been considering.

“The issue of enforcement, if you're going to put measures in place, primarily for Translink they are guidance,” he adds.

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

“We don’t have enforcement powers. That’s a role for the PSNI.”

“Right now we have capacity in place to manage social distancing,” he says.

“We have to watch closely in the summer now, it appears leisure travel will be a bigger issue for us than commuting.”