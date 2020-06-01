The deputy principal speaker welcomes the clerk to read out the result of the vote.
The motion is carried by cross-community support.
He says there were “a couple of incidents” in the earlier debate when some members walked in front of those speaking.
Mr Stalford asks members to consider refraining from doing so in future.
He then moves to the item of business on the agenda, and welcomes back Deirdre Hargey.
She moves The Housing (Amendment) Bill to it's second stage.
Social housing an 'essential necessity' for many in NI
Andy Allen of the UUP says social housing “is an essential necessity for many people across Northern Ireland”.
He says any “detrimental impact to the ability to build social housing would be totally catastrophic”.
Mr Allen says he will be supporting accelerated passage.
The deputy principal speaker then calls on the house to vote.
It requires cross community consent, something which Mr Stalford does not believe to be clear cut based on the oral vote.
Therefore, he divides the house.
'I want us to take time to improve the bill'
Sinn Féin's Sinéad Ennis also expresses support for accelerated passages.
She says the minister, who is a party colleague would have preferred not to have to do it this way.
Ms Ennis says it is "imperative" that the bill passes through the house by accelerated passage.
The SDLP's Mark Durkan begins with a few words regarding the death of George Floyd, which was the subject of Gerry Carroll's matter of the day.
"Injustice and intolerance is still rife in this world and we sadly are no strangers to it in this wee corner of it," he says.
Mr Durkan says the housing legislation needs to be in place by 31 March 2021.
Unlike the MLAs who have spoken so far, he feels the assembly has time to do this without accelerated passage.
He wants to hear from the housing sector and and the Housing Executive.
"I don't want us to take the time to unpick the bill, I want us to take time to improve the bill," he says.
Mr Durkan says the SDLP will not be supporting accelerated passage.
The classification of housing associations
The DUP's Paula Bradley, who chairs the Communities Committee, explains why its members have expressed their support for accelerated passage for the bill.
"Members recognised the need for urgent legislation so that the ONS (Office for National Statistics) would reverse its decision to classify registered housing associations as public sector," she says.
This would affect the associations' ability to borrow, and also affect the funds available for social housing.
Housing Bill
Deirdre Hargey, the Communities Minister, is then invited to move a motion calling for accelerated passage for the Housing Bill.
She says“it’s not a decision I take lightly” but that it’s one which is “necessary”.
Ms Hargey outlines the reason why accelerated passage is required and what issues would arise if it was not granted.
She explains that in 2016, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reclassified housing associations from the private to the public sector.
Ms Hargey adds that the executive agreed that the Department for Communities would seek to achieve a reversal of the ONS decision.
She says there would be "financial implication" if a "timely reversal" of the ONS decision could not be made.
The minister says there is a need to facilitate a reversal of the ONS decision "as quickly as possible".
Consideration stage of the Budget Bill
Next up is the consideration stage of the Budget (No. 2) Bill.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy proposes the motion.
There are three oral votes, Gerry Carroll votes against with all the other members present voting in favour.
Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher assures Mr Carroll that his vote will be recorded and the assembly moves to the next item.
'Aghast and outraged' at footage of incident
Kellie Armstrong of Alliance says the experiences of Mr Floyd are “shocking to see, to read about and to hear about”.
She says there is “absolute empathy with those who have felt anger”, but she wants to “draw attention to what George’s own brother has said”.
Mrs Armstrong says he has condemned the violence and called for people to channel their anger in other ways.
Jim Allister of the TUV says anyone who saw the footage would be “aghast and outraged at what they saw”.
He says he is disappointed Mr Carroll, who raised the matter of the day, “didn’t have one word of condemnation” for the “anarchy” in the United States.
Mr Allister says there has been an attempt to seek to “exploit the situation for the advantage of anarchists and the far left with no regard to the memory, or the life, or the testimony of George Floyd”.
Rachel Woods of the Green Party says "this is not the first time this has happened". She adds, it is time to "work harder to end racism, tackle inequalities and build a better future for all".
'Not just one bad apple'
Sinn Féin's Emma Sheerin says George Floyd's death isn't the first of its kind to have been captured on smartphone.
"Systematic racism caused his death, not just one bad apple," she says.
Doug Beattie of the UUP says the television images beamed around the world of George Floyd dying with a police officer kneeling on his neck "are truly horrific".
He says what was really shocking was that three of his colleagues stood and watched while it happened.
"They are as much to blame as the officer who pressed his knee on the neck of this man who was lying helpless on the floor," Mr Beattie says.
'It’s shocking, it’s appalling, and it matters to us'
The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole says “we will all have seen over the weekend, images from the United Sates that began with the horrific murder of George Floyd”.
“It’s shocking, it’s appalling, and it matters to us here, it matters to us all.
“Black lives matter," he says.
“There is an endemic and deep strain of racism that has affected the American republic since the state was founded and we can’t forget about that.”
Mentioning the links between Ireland and America, Mr O'Toole says "we cant turn a blind eye to the ready of deep and endemic racism in the United States".
Paul Givan of the DUP issues his condolences to Mr Floyd’s family.
Mr Givan says he has read about George Floyd’s life in recent days and says he was known “as the gentle giant”.
“It’s important we remember George for the man," he says.
"The way he was treated was appalling," adds the MLA.
"What is not right is the mass destruction that has taken place," adds Mr Givan.
"I condemn what has happened to George, but I condemn the way in which these protests have turned into a violent mob."
Death of George Floyd
Gerry Carroll begins his statement by expressing sympathy for the family of George Floyd, who died after being arrested by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Footage of the arrest on 25 May shows a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Mr Floyd's neck while he was pinned to the floor.
Mr Carroll says the television footage of the death of Mr Floyd "shines a brutal light into the reality of racism and police violence in the United States today".
He says this racism "has been emboldened by the words and actions of Donald Trump who gave the green light to continued shooting down people in cold blood in America after this brutal killing"
Matter of the day
The assembly sitting is opened by the principal deputy speaker.
Christopher Stalford says Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit has raised a matter of the day.
He will make a statement about the death of George Floyd.
Mr Stalford welcomes other members to stand if they wish to be called on the matter.
