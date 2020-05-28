NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew, the chairperson of the Health Committee, opens the meeting to the public before running through a number of items of committee business.

He welcomes this morning’s witnesses who have been invited to outline the experiences of young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Each is a representative from a stakeholder body that works with young people.

They are:

Alicia Toal, Voice of Young People in Care

Kathleen Toner, The Fostering Network Northern Ireland

Michele Janes, Barnardo's Northern Ireland

The panel join the meeting remotely by audio link.