Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew, the chairperson of the Health Committee, opens the meeting to the public before running through a number of items of committee business. He welcomes this morning’s witnesses who have been invited to outline the experiences of young people during the Covid-19 pandemic. Each is a representative from a stakeholder body that works with young people. They are: The panel join the meeting remotely by audio link.
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Committee opens to the public
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew, the chairperson of the Health Committee, opens the meeting to the public before running through a number of items of committee business.
He welcomes this morning’s witnesses who have been invited to outline the experiences of young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Each is a representative from a stakeholder body that works with young people.
They are:
The panel join the meeting remotely by audio link.
On the Health agenda today
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Health Committee.
This morning MLAs will be briefed on the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on vulnerable children.
Then in the afternoon they'll receive an update on the Covid-19 regulations from the department.
Join us from 10:00.