Stormont
Live

MLAs hear how Covid-19 is impacting children

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Committee opens to the public

    Colm Gildernew
    Copyright: NI Assembly

    Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew, the chairperson of the Health Committee, opens the meeting to the public before running through a number of items of committee business.

    He welcomes this morning’s witnesses who have been invited to outline the experiences of young people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Each is a representative from a stakeholder body that works with young people.

    They are:

    • Alicia Toal, Voice of Young People in Care
    • Kathleen Toner, The Fostering Network Northern Ireland
    • Michele Janes, Barnardo's Northern Ireland

    The panel join the meeting remotely by audio link.

  2. On the Health agenda today

    NI Assembly
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  3. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly's Health Committee.

    This morning MLAs will be briefed on the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on vulnerable children.

    Then in the afternoon they'll receive an update on the Covid-19 regulations from the department.

    Join us from 10:00.

Back to top