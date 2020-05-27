Deputy chairperson Karen Mullan of Sinn Féin is on the telephone - along with all the other committee members. She asks for details of the online schooling that's going on at the moment and what the blended learning that's being proposed for September will look like. "I wish I could, Karen," says Faustina Graham. "We really are in unknown territory here," she adds. Ms Graham says the department will be looking at all of the best aspects of online learning. "We're using the term blended learning as we explore it," she says. Raymond Caldwell says blended learning involves distance materials, interaction between teachers and pupils online and traditional learning in school.
'We're in unknown territory on blended learning'
Deputy chairperson Karen Mullan of Sinn Féin is on the telephone - along with all the other committee members.
She asks for details of the online schooling that's going on at the moment and what the blended learning that's being proposed for September will look like.
"I wish I could, Karen," says Faustina Graham.
"We really are in unknown territory here," she adds.
Ms Graham says the department will be looking at all of the best aspects of online learning.
"We're using the term blended learning as we explore it," she says.
Raymond Caldwell says blended learning involves distance materials, interaction between teachers and pupils online and traditional learning in school.
Addressing the 'digital deficit'
Mr Lyttle also asks for more detail with regards to "the provision of devices to families to address the digital deficit".
Mrs Graham says the minister announced a three-step process in relation to digital devices last week.
She says schools lending devices was one part of that process, which is already under way.
Mrs Graham says there was a delay due to the purchasing of 3,500 new laptops and says "we had to fight to hold on to those laptops".
Mr Lyttle asks how many digital devices have been issued to pupils to date.
Mrs Graham says she doesn't have the figures off the top of her head, but can come back to the committee on this matter.
She says a questionnaire was sent to schools to establish how many digital devices would be needed and that there was an "overall estimate" that 8,5000 laptops would be required.
But she says that was based on a response rate of around 78% of schools and so the department believes it could be more in the realm of 12,000 laptops that may be required.
Mrs Graham adds that there is work ongoing around re-purposing of devices and says this depends on the age of the devices.
'Good schools continue to be good schools'
Chris Lyttle, the chair of the committee, kicks off the questions to the panel.
He asks to what extent children are experiencing distanced learning differently.
Mrs Graham says “at the beginning" there was no description from the department on how schools should approach remote learning.
She says it was down to each school to decide whether they would provide online learning or provision pack resources to pupils.
"The link officers made contact very quickly with all of our schools" the official says, adding that the officers were satisfied at the work that was ongoing.
"There are variations in the quality of what is happening in our schools," says Mrs Graham, but says "good schools continue to be good schools, whatever the circumstances they find themselves".
She says schools that issued learning packs, did so for a number of reasons including, "on the basis of knowing they didn't have sufficient access to digital resources".
The official says people have made "very considered decisions" in a short period of time.
'We, as a system, have to figure this out for ourselves'
Faustina Graham from the Department of Education begins the briefing..
She joins the committee by audio link and says she has forwarded a written version of her opening remarks.
Mrs Graham say that "link officers" and ETI (Education and Training Inspectorate) colleagues "have been supporting schools" and taking on board their feedback during the pandemic.
The departmental officials says it's a "matter of concern to us all" that pupils' education experience can be impacted by their socio-economic circumstances.
"In recent years, data and outcomes of international studies," she says, have shown "we have made good progress across the system for our most disadvantaged learners".
Mrs Graham says the pandemic has seen many schools turn to distanced learning and says "we, as a system, have to figure this out for ourselves".
"We will be asking our link officers, including our inspectors, to work with and alongside our schools," she says, to ensure "the most effective practice is identified" and shared.
"We are developing case studies and guidance and quality indicators," she adds.
Ms Graham says there is "ongoing work on the curriculum".
Briefing on distance learning during the Covid pandemic
Alliance MLA Chris Lyttle is in the chair for this morning's meeting of the Education Committee.
He opens with some committee business - suggesting to members that they arrange a briefing with the Association of School and College Leaders.
The first witness session is with the Curriculum, Qualifications and Standards Directorate on education during the Covid pandemic.
The witnesses are:
On the Education agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, the Education Committee will have briefing sessions on the response to Covid-19.
This afternoon, journalist and author Sam McBride will be appearing as a witness during the Finance Committee's consideration of the Functioning of Government Bill.
The Education Committee kicks off at 09:00 - do join us then.