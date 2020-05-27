Deputy chairperson Karen Mullan of Sinn Féin is on the telephone - along with all the other committee members.

She asks for details of the online schooling that's going on at the moment and what the blended learning that's being proposed for September will look like.

"I wish I could, Karen," says Faustina Graham.

"We really are in unknown territory here," she adds.

Ms Graham says the department will be looking at all of the best aspects of online learning.

"We're using the term blended learning as we explore it," she says.

Raymond Caldwell says blended learning involves distance materials, interaction between teachers and pupils online and traditional learning in school.