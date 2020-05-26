Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford begins by announcing that Cara Hunter is to replace John Dallat as the SDLP MLA for East Londonderry. Mr Dallat died recently and was a longstanding member of the assembly. Ms Hunter signed the roll of office on 19 May and Mr Stalford wishes her "every success".
Live Reporting
Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran
All times stated are UK
Cara Hunter is new MLA for East Londonderry
Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford begins by announcing that Cara Hunter is to replace John Dallat as the SDLP MLA for East Londonderry.
Mr Dallat died recently and was a longstanding member of the assembly.
Ms Hunter signed the roll of office on 19 May and Mr Stalford wishes her "every success".
On today's agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Stormont on this sunny May morning for Tuesday's live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
It's going to be a long one - the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, is introducing the Budget (No.2) Bill to be followed by a substantial debate.
No doubt the financial fall-out of the Covid crisis will dominate.
The assembly meets at 10:30 - do join us then.