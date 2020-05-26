Stormont

Finance Minister brings the Budget Bill to the house

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

  1. Cara Hunter is new MLA for East Londonderry

    Christopher Stalford
    Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford begins by announcing that Cara Hunter is to replace John Dallat as the SDLP MLA for East Londonderry.

    Mr Dallat died recently and was a longstanding member of the assembly.

    Ms Hunter signed the roll of office on 19 May and Mr Stalford wishes her "every success".

  2. On today's agenda

    NI Assembly
  3. Good morning

    Stormont
    Welcome to Stormont on this sunny May morning for Tuesday's live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    It's going to be a long one - the Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, is introducing the Budget (No.2) Bill to be followed by a substantial debate.

    No doubt the financial fall-out of the Covid crisis will dominate.

    The assembly meets at 10:30 - do join us then.

