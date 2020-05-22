Stormont
Live

Agriculture minister updates MLAs on Covid-19

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. On today's agenda

    Agenda
    Copyright: NI Assembly

  2. Good morning

    Stormont
    Copyright: BBC

    Welcome to live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    It's a unique occasion today on the hill at Stormont - a committee meeting on a Friday, which is traditionally the day set aside for MLAs to deal with business in their constituency offices.

    This morning, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots will be briefing the assembly's Agriculture Committee on an additional £25m funding for the support of agriculture during the Covid crisis.

    The meeting kicks off at 10.30 - do join us then.

Back to top