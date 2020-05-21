Colm Gildernew, the committee chairperson, asks the panel for their thoughts on whether services have remained fully operation and how effective the trusts and the PHA have been to date?

Anne-Marie McClure says, speaking on behalf of Start 360 and “more generally from a NIADA perspective”, the support from the PHA has been “really good” in terms of “working closely with them as we start to transition our services from face-to-face to remote engagement”.

She adds the PHA has extended the funding to December.

“Our contacts with the trusts have continued as well, and for some of our staff we continue to deliver face-to-face,” she says, adding that some staff have been redeployed within the prisons to work as part of the trust surge plan.

In that regard, she says her organisation is "not delivering services we were contracted to do, but are doing our usual committal and meetings with prisoners that are soon to be released".

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

The "mental health team in prisons is very busy indeed," she adds.

In the community, Mrs McClure says trusts have given support, adding that some other staff "have been redeployed into children's homes to deliver again on trust surge plans".

She pays tribute to "one of the big positives out of this" as being the joint working approach between the trusts, PHA "and ourselves".