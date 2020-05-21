'Mental health team in prisons is very busy indeed'
Colm Gildernew, the committee chairperson, asks the panel for their thoughts on whether services have remained fully operation and how effective the trusts and the PHA have been to date?
Anne-Marie McClure says, speaking on behalf of Start 360 and “more generally from a NIADA perspective”, the support from the PHA has been “really good” in terms of “working closely with them as we start to transition our services from face-to-face to remote engagement”.
She adds the PHA has extended the funding to December.
“Our contacts with the trusts have continued as well, and for some of our staff we continue to deliver face-to-face,” she says, adding that some staff have been redeployed within the prisons to work as part of the trust surge plan.
In that regard, she says her organisation is "not delivering services we were contracted to do, but are doing our usual committal and meetings with prisoners that are soon to be released".
The "mental health team in prisons is very busy indeed," she adds.
In the community, Mrs McClure says trusts have given support, adding that some other staff "have been redeployed into children's homes to deliver again on trust surge plans".
She pays tribute to "one of the big positives out of this" as being the joint working approach between the trusts, PHA "and ourselves".
'31% increase in alcohol sales' during lockdown
Alex Bunting of Addiction NI says his organisation provides services for the Belfast Trust and the courts and probation service, and services for older people affected by alcohol addiction in the Western Trust area.
He says Addiction NI has moved to adapt its delivery models during the lockdown., and they continue to have considerable waiting lists for their Belfast services.
"Alcohol is the primary drug causing issues for our client group," Mr Bunting says, but prescribed medication also causes significant issues.
"We have seen that 31% increase in alcohol sales through off-sales as has been reported in the media," he adds.
Mr Bunting says that people are trying to deal with the mental health issues brought on by the pandemic.
'A certain level of desperation'
Mal Byrne from Extern says his organisation provides “nine drug and alcohol services across three trusts” that aim to help “severe drug and alcohol users”.
“There has been a lot of difficulties in terms of adapting our practice but overall we have done the best we can,” he tells the committee.
Mr Byrne explains that “working face-to-face on the street is quite difficult” due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but says “one of the new ways of working, the new normal, is a lot of phone contact and meeting people in the garden”.
But he emphasis that this brings “it’s own challenges” in trying to help those abusing substances.
He adds there has been a “rise in desperation” and an “increase of aggression” of some of those using services.
A deterioration of mental health for those who are homeless, or who were homeless in the past, is prevalent, says Mr Byrne.
The Extern representative also says access to money to purchase drugs “has led to a certain level of desperation”.
He says some service providers have continued to give out Naloxone to “prevent overdose if possible”.
'A significant increase in overdoses'
Next up is Eoin Ryan of the Simon Community, which is a homelessness charity.
He says that during the early party of the Covid lockdown they experienced "quite a reduction" in overdoses but this has changed in the past three weeks.
"We have seen a significant increase in overdoses particularity in relation to street-bought Diazepam", Mr Ryan says.
He adds that the streets have been flooded with these "street blue" pills and when sent for analysis, none have had Diazepam in them.
"We're quite concerned about the potency of these pills," Mr Ryan adds.
He says there has been an increase in aggression due to the use of these drugs and a number of people have been arrested.
Mr Ryan says it would be analysed locally it would be a great help as sending them away to Wales slows up their work.
He says another problem is with mental health support, which has also been affected by the lockdown.
'Postcode lottery' of services
Anne-Marie McClure from Start 360 joins the meeting by audio link.
She says “mental health is a challenge in Northern Ireland anyway but it’s even more of a challenge as we move through these different times”.
Mrs McClure says her organisation provides drug and alcohol and employment services to young people in the community and in the prison setting.
She explains that she is also the chair person of the Northern Ireland Drug and Alcohol Alliance (NIADA) and says members “in the main” hold contracts and deliver for the PHA (Public Health Agency).
NIADA is funded by the PHA and has been since 2019, but Mrs McClure says groups that are members do pay fees as part of "transition into full independence".
Mrs McClure explains that this is because NIADA wants to be an "independent voice" and provider for service users "who are key to all that we do".
The chair of NIADA says at a recent meeting members raised a number of issues, one of which was "specifically OST, opioids substitution therapy" and the services across the five trusts.
She says concerns were around a "lack of information about the service, particularly for new introductions" and she says members felt there was a "a bit of a postcode lottery".
Mrs McClure says the body wrote to the minister and the chief medical officer in relation to their concern and did receive a response which clarified OST availability, but she says the concerns were not fully addressed.
She adds that there is a need to ensure the "postcode lottery does not continue" and a more "joined-up approach is required" across trusts.
Mrs McClure says this is important for "high-risk clients" and says the "lack of access to these services has a range of knock on effects".
Addiction services briefing
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew is chairing this morning's meeting.
Three members are attending the meeting via audio link.
They are Sinn Féin's Órlaithí Flynn and Pat Sheehan and the DUP's Alex Easton .
Mr Gildernew introduces the first item of business - a briefing from representatives of a number of addiction services organisations:
• Mrs Anne-Marie McClure, Start 360• Mr Eoin Ryan, Simon Community NI• Mr Alex Bunting, Addiction NI• Mr Mal Byrne, Extern
On the Health agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning, the Health Committee will have briefings from addiction services representatives and independent healthcare providers.
In the afternoon, Education Minister Peter Weir will be appearing at the the Ad-Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Response.
The Health Committee kicks off at 10:30. Do stay with us.
