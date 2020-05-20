Sinn Féin’s Colm Gildernew thanks the minister for his statement and dives straight into questions.

He asks about care homes and references previous committee evidence sessions on the efforts to combat Covid-19 in care homes.

He pushes the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) to outline if more could have been done for this sector.

Dr McBride says "from the outset we made clear that a lot of was going on right across health and social care".

He says the media focus in many instances was "on the acute sector" and "ventilator capacity" due to reports from other European countries.

The CMO outlines the "graduated steps" which were taken in response to the virus and says there will "always be an opportunity to say, 'we could we have done more'".

Dr McBride adds that the "tragic consequences of this virus is that it preferentially attacks the frail elderly and those with underlying conditions".

"The impact on our care home sector could have been much worse," he adds.

Mr Gildernew asks the CMO "what evidence are you basing your assertion last week" that the virus was going into care homes via staff rather than admissions out of hospital.

Dr McBride says that he "made no such assertion" and clarifies that he told media there was a need for "detailed analysis and work on various routes and transmission into care homes".

He says "the headline over that was not what I said," adding he is "happy to provide for the committee" evidence based on other pandemics about the outbreaks of infections disease through movement of staff, visitors and others into care homes or other settings.

The CMO adds that "irrespective of how diligent we are in relation to PPE, this is a highly transmissible virus".

Dr McBride adds it is a matter of "deep personal regret" that the media reported that the CMO has indicated he was "blaming health care workers".

He says, "nothing could be further from the truth".

"The enemy here is the virus," says the CMO adding that health care workers and others on the front line are the "heroes in this".