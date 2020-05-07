Welcome to Thursday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont.

We have two important committee meetings related to the Covid emergency today.

This morning’s meeting of the Health Committee will have a briefing from the Public Health Agency on its response to the to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

And in the afternoon, the Ad Hoc Committee on the Covid-19 Response will have a statement from Economy Minister Diane Dodds.

The Health Committee meets at 10:00. Do stay with us.