Alliance's Paula Bradshaw asks about a statement the health minister made in the assembly chamber on 24 March where "he said he had authorised, that day, 30% release of pandemic stock. What does that mean?" she asks.
Peter Wilson says the "pandemic stockpile is owned by the Department of Health".
"Whilst BSO looks after the housekeeping of it," he says, "we don't actually own it".
"We have to seek approval to have it deployed and we do that in tandem of looking to our own stock levels in our warehouse, which obviously we have raised to try and cope with Covid."
He says the 30% of stockpile was released "into BSO stock and then pushed out to trusts based on need".
He adds it "didn't get pushed out immediately" as, in some areas it would have overwhelmed.
He says it was issued "based on need at a trust level".
'250,000 gowns sent to GB not replaced'
Committee chairperson Colm Gildernew begins the questions.
He says he's been speaking with people across the health sector and that the situation around PPE seems to have improved in the last few days.
Mr Gildernew wants to know what modelling BSO is using to prepare for a second wave of Covid, to avoid the mistakes that were made and the lack of supply.
Liam McIvor says the PPE modelling is being done by a group that is aligning with a surge modelling group.
"We will then be advised of the number of activities that are taking place and from that we will extrapolate the requirement for the six items of PPE.
Mr Gildernew asks if BSO is confident that it has the access to the PPE required and the means of distribution.
Mr McIvor says BSO has been distributing through the trusts and on to the care sector.
In terms of supply, there are four sources - local, through "the four nations" and moves to source supplies internationally, he explains.
Mr Gildernew asks if BSO has cancelled any local orders for scrubs.
BSO official Peter Wilson says he's unaware of any cancellations although there may have been reductions in some orders.
The chairperson asks if that is wise, given the possible need for stockpiles.
Mr Wilson says BSO normally carries four weeks stock but increased this to 12 weeks from January.
He says they have stocked up to meet the demands posed by Covid.
Mr Gildernew asks whether 250,000 gowns that were diverted to GB have been replaced.
Mr Wilson says they have not been replaced.
"We haven't run out of gowns yet, although stock is challenging in gowns," he says.
Liam McIvor says BSO is now in talks with a local supplier regarding a secure supply of gowns.
Sixty million items of PPE distributed in NI since March
In his opening remarks Liam McIvor outlines that the Business Services Organisation (BSO) procures good and services on behalf of the Department of Health.
He says there are four warehouses across Northern Ireland from which it ordinarily operates.
He says the "BSO does not routinely supply to independent providers" and usually only "provides a limited range of medical devices to GP practices".
Mr McIvor says Northern Ireland has been a "beneficiary of UK mutual aid" that has come about through the principle of "joint working".
In terms of ventilators, Mr McIvor says BSO "procures ventilators on behalf of the Department of Health".
He adds that as of February 202, "we have sources 146 ventilators through local and national supply routes" with a "further 494 ventilators on order".
He says "dialogue with the Republic of Ireland has continued throughout Covid-19 but to date the Republic of Ireland has not been able to share supply of ventilators".
Turning to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), Mr McIvor says there are normally stocks of PPE held by the BSO to support normal working, however he says there has been a significant increase in demand.
He adds that "not all areas have same requirements of PPE" and that "BSO distributes and procures to central points".
As of 24 April, he says the BSO has issued 12.6m items of PPE TO trusts and GPs.
He says that figure compared to the number of weekly items delivered in 2019 - of 1.45m.
Mr McIvor adds, "from 1 March 2020, 60m items of PPE" have been distributed for use "throughout health and social care and in independent and community sector".
He adds, "at present, PPE is a sellers market and demand outstrips supply".
Committee opens
Colm Gildernew, the committee chair opens the meeting.
He mentions the minute’s silence which was held earlier this week as a “tribute to all workers who have lost lives through injury in work”.
Mr Gildernew says it was “poignant” adding that this year those on the frontline fighting Covid-19 are a particular focus.
He runs through some general committee business before welcoming today’s witnesses from the Business Services Organisation, who join by audio link.
Liam McIvor, Sam Waide, and Peter Wilson are then welcomed to make an opening statement.
