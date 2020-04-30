Committee chairperson Colm Gildernew begins the questions.

He says he's been speaking with people across the health sector and that the situation around PPE seems to have improved in the last few days.

Mr Gildernew wants to know what modelling BSO is using to prepare for a second wave of Covid, to avoid the mistakes that were made and the lack of supply.

Liam McIvor says the PPE modelling is being done by a group that is aligning with a surge modelling group.

"We will then be advised of the number of activities that are taking place and from that we will extrapolate the requirement for the six items of PPE.

Mr Gildernew asks if BSO is confident that it has the access to the PPE required and the means of distribution.

Mr McIvor says BSO has been distributing through the trusts and on to the care sector.

In terms of supply, there are four sources - local, through "the four nations" and moves to source supplies internationally, he explains.

Mr Gildernew asks if BSO has cancelled any local orders for scrubs.

BSO official Peter Wilson says he's unaware of any cancellations although there may have been reductions in some orders.

The chairperson asks if that is wise, given the possible need for stockpiles.

Mr Wilson says BSO normally carries four weeks stock but increased this to 12 weeks from January.

He says they have stocked up to meet the demands posed by Covid.

Mr Gildernew asks whether 250,000 gowns that were diverted to GB have been replaced.

Mr Wilson says they have not been replaced.

"We haven't run out of gowns yet, although stock is challenging in gowns," he says.

Liam McIvor says BSO is now in talks with a local supplier regarding a secure supply of gowns.