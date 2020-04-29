Independent MLA Claire Sugden asks about further support for businesses that are finding the £10,000 "isn't stretching where it needs to in order to save their business".
She's also concerned that larger businesses are ineligible for many of the support schemes.
The minister says the business people she has spoken to appreciate that this is "first and foremost" a health issue.
However, she says one of the concerns raised with her has been that the supports that are in place nationally are not stopped abruptly.
"We then need to discuss how locally we can produce recovery measures," Mrs Dodds adds.
2,700 applications for £25k hardship fund
Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald begins the questions.
She welcomes the funding that has been made available to date but adds, "there is more needed".
Ms Archibald says "it’s important that we make clear, we can’t fathom a return to austerity as a price for the funds that have been made available".
She says a number of businesses have "missed out on grants to date" and asks the minister what more will be done to help those.
The minister responds, "we started off this a number of weeks ago with trying to figure out how to get money out to companies as quickly as we could".
She says the £10,000 grant scheme which was implemented was based on one in the rest of the UK and says it has given "a lot of money out to companies quite quickly".
Mrs Dodds says the £25,000 "hardship scheme was slightly more difficult to work through" and is "currently open for applications".
"Applications came in very significantly in the first few days," she tells the committee, and says "we now have 2,700 applications for those".
She says she recognises there are a "number of people who don't fit into any of those categories" and some "businesses who fall through the cracks".
She emphasises that in her opinion, "not the opinion of the executive as yet", that she believes there should be an extension for the "period of rate relief".
'Protecting our universities'
Turning to the impact on the tourism industry, the minister says she will chair a first meeting of a new group on the impact of the Covid crisis next week.
"We need a plan and we need to be working on a plan," she says, adding that the group will include leaders in the tourism industry and local councils.
The Department of the Economy also has responsibility for universities, and the minister says there has been an issue with universities in England and Wales making unconditional offers to applicants on the basis that they could be losing overseas students.
Mrs Dodds says there has been a moratorium on unconditional offers put in place in England and Wales but it runs out on 4 May, and the Westminster universities minister wants to see a UK-wide policy adopted.
"It is our position that we need to protect our universities and the young people," the minister says, adding that she will have a discussion with the universities' minister this afternoon.
On a final note, Mrs Dodds says the economic advisory group that existed "pre- the stalling of stalling of devolution" bringing together leaders of industry and business is to be revived.
'No one will be left unscathed'
Economy Minister Diane Dodds is briefing MLAs in Stormont on the impact of Covid-19.
She says it's "hard to overstate the damage Covid-19 has done to individuals and families, but also to our economy and wider stockholders in that economy".
She says we are "all dealing with uncertainty," adding, "no one will be left unscathed by this crisis".
Mrs Dodds says "right now our economy is temporarily almost shut down".
She says "to help support the economy we have been rolling out grant schemes".
The minister says last week the department announced a £25,000 grant scheme "aimed at tourism leisure, hospitality, and retail," adding that "last Friday, we paid the first of those grants out to businesses".
"We are working, and continue to work to ensure that those are paid in tranches, as soon as can verify them and that they are paid out," she says.
In terms of the £10,000 grant scheme, she says there have been over 17,000 grants paid out, adding the scheme has "been expanded to include those businesses which have been industrially de-rated".
To those who are furloughed and have gone on maternity leave, she says: "Your maternity leave will be calculated on your full salary, not your furloughed salary."
She also says there has been "significant engagement with central government" and outlines that there is a weekly meeting, every Thursday at 13:00 BST, chaired by the chancellor.
She says it includes numerous other ministers "running huge policy areas in Westminster" and says they are "talking and listening to the voice of local governments through the devolved regions".
Economy minister briefing
Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald is chairing the committee.
She runs through the preliminaries and introduces Economy Minister Diane Dodds to begin her briefing on the economic impact of the Covid-19 crisis.
