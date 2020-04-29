Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald begins the questions.

She welcomes the funding that has been made available to date but adds, "there is more needed".

Ms Archibald says "it’s important that we make clear, we can’t fathom a return to austerity as a price for the funds that have been made available".

She says a number of businesses have "missed out on grants to date" and asks the minister what more will be done to help those.

The minister responds, "we started off this a number of weeks ago with trying to figure out how to get money out to companies as quickly as we could".

She says the £10,000 grant scheme which was implemented was based on one in the rest of the UK and says it has given "a lot of money out to companies quite quickly".

Mrs Dodds says the £25,000 "hardship scheme was slightly more difficult to work through" and is "currently open for applications".

"Applications came in very significantly in the first few days," she tells the committee, and says "we now have 2,700 applications for those".

She says she recognises there are a "number of people who don't fit into any of those categories" and some "businesses who fall through the cracks".

She emphasises that in her opinion, "not the opinion of the executive as yet", that she believes there should be an extension for the "period of rate relief".