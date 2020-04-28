Welcome to Tuesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland\nAssembly. Today we have a full plenary meeting of the assembly from\nParliament Buildings at Stormont. The main items of business today are debates on a bill to\nstrengthen Northern Ireland’s domestic abuse laws as well as emergency legislation to\nprotect private tenancies during the Covid crisis. The assembly sits at 10:30. Do join us then.
