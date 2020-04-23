Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin asks about the “figures around deaths”.
February 'seems like a lifetime ago'
The committee’s chair then begins questions.
Colm Gildernew of Sinn Féin asks about the “figures around deaths”.
Robin Swann replies: "No matter what system or what country has been reporting deaths in relation to Covid, they have experienced the same time-lag in reporting deaths."
The Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride then says the "process of registration of deaths is complicated".
He adds that there will "always be a time delay on death of individuals" and says he is "grateful to colleagues in Nisra" who "have moved to weekly reporting of deaths and excess deaths including separating deaths where Covid-19 has either been confirmed or expected".
Dr McBride says it's a very "complex situation" adding - "we don’t normally report on deaths on a daily basis" of a condition.
He then says: "On the 26 February we had our first case in Northern Ireland and that seems like a lifetime ago."
Restrictions 'alien to our away of life'
The minister says the current modelling suggests that the "health service has a realistic prospect of coping in this initial period" as long as a "sufficient proportion of the population continues adhering to social distancing".
He says while the modelling has positives, he wants to "reiterate, there are no grounds whatsoever for dropping our guard".
Mr Swann adds that in the "absence of a vaccine, we will have to plan for potential future outbreaks" later in the year.
In relation to police messaging, Mr Swann says it "appears to have been successful in encouraging people" to adhere to the restrictions.
He says the PSNI have shown an "appropriate and graduated approach to enforcement"..
Mr Swann adds that there are "grounds for hope" due to the "high level of compliance" but says "the outbreak has not reached the point where some of the restrictions can be relaxed".
He says doing so at this minute in time could have "adverse" effects, but says he is aware that it is "clear in Northern Ireland, as elsewhere in the world," the restrictions are causing hardship.
He says it is "alien to our away of life" and that long-term maintenance would have "serious repercussions" but that any decisions around relaxing the restrictions need to be taken "at the right time".
'56 patients undergoing ventilation'
The minister turns to planning for a surge in cases and planning to improve the HSE's capacity to deal with Covid-19.
"Each trust has taken steps to significantly increase critical care capacity at local hospitals and further plans are in place to scale up the total number of ventilated care beds as required," he says.
The minister says that as of today there are 36 Covid patients and 40 non-Covid patients occupying one of 115 ICU beds and 56 are undergoing mechanical ventilation.
He says there are currently 38 spare adult ICU beds and the health service has 197 ventilators, with orders in the pipeline that would bring the figure to over 400.
The minister says NI's Nightingale hospital at Belfast City Hospital's tower block is a vital part of surge planning.
It can treat up to 75 ventilated patients at present.
'Further expansion of testing'
Mr Swann says there are plans to have "further expansion of testing" for front line workers who are symptomatic and those working in the private healthcare sector.
He says those "leaving hospital for care settings will be tested 48 hours before being discharged".
He emphasises the important of protecting staff and patients when it comes to the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
"Not a country in the world that knows the path this will take," he tells the committee.
The minister says the department is working hard to ensure that "sufficient stock" of PPE to "allow HSC staff to perform their roles as safely as possible".
Mr Swann adds that his department is working with counterparts in England, Scotland and Wales to secure further PPE and that avenues are also being explored with the Republic of Ireland.
He adds there is "vital importance of distribution", to get PPE to staff when necessary.
'By no means out of the woods yet'
In his opening remarks, Robin Swann says it's hard to believed it's "only eight weeks" since the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in Northern Ireland.
"All of us have been affected by this virus," he says.
"Many of us have suffered economically" through the "loss of jobs or loss of business", adding many "of us have sadly lost loved ones and have not been able to say goodbye the way we would want to".
He say the majority of people have adhered to the regulations around social distancing with "good grace and patience" and in doing so have "willingly traded personal freedoms to help buy time for front line services".
Mr Swann says "we are by no means out of the woods yet".
"We have seen 2,874 confirmed cases of the disease, and sadly 250 people have passed away."
Turning to the reporting of Covid-19 statistics, Mr Swann says the figures have been "compiled for surveillance purposes and keep public as informed as possible".
He says the statistics provided on a weekly basis by the government statistics agency, NISRA give a "more complete picture" but says "every loss of life is a tragedy and a source of grief to us all".
The meeting begins
This morning's meeting is chaired by Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew and he gets the ball rolling.
There are only two members with him in the senate chamber and four other MLAs are taking part via audio link.
Mr Gildernew introduces Minister for Health Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride for what has become their regular Thursday morning briefing.
Just for a change the two men are present in the meeting room - video links have proved troublesome in the past.
On the Health agenda
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of business from the Northern Ireland Assembly on this fine and sunny Thursday morning.
We have a meeting of the Health Committee this morning with the usual briefing from Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride that’s become a regular fixture in recent weeks.
Then members will also be briefed on the budget for 2020-21 as it affects the Department of Health.
The meeting opens to the public at 10:30 – do stay with us.