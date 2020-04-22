The UUP's John Stewart asks Mr Kelly what steps he thinks should be made during recovery to ensure "a positive impact on the sector".
Stephen Kelly says Manufacturing NI has started to "feed" a "number of things" into government on this issue.
He adds, "we have been sharing with membership that during this furlough period, people can continue to train".
He says this is important "so when we can get back to full production, that people are more productive".
"Use this period to improve productivity and not just to get people back to work," he adds.
'Manufacturers planning to reopen'
Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP is on a teleconference line.
She asks Mr Kelly if he's given any thought to the effects on the sector if the emergency lasts another six to 12 months.
He says that a survey from last week suggested one in four of his members "were planning to go back on Monday of this week, but the majority were planning to return on the week of the fourth or the eleventh (of May). So more than half of the sector were planning to go back on those dates".
He says there's a "health warning" with this information as it's derived from a very small sample.
Mr Kelly says there's clearly a need for as plan for restarting and rebuilding and the test is whether firms can provide a safe working environment.
Grant schemes
Thh DUP's Gordon Dunne asks Mr Kelly about the £10k and £25k grant schemes that were opened to "help business to give some capital to deal with existing overheads".
Stephen Kelly says Manufacturing NI has been doing all it can to share information on a "daily basis" and has been reaching out to other professional firms for insights.
He outlines some of the issues in the grant scheme around manufacturing property size and says "manufacturers can't commercialise every square inch of their property" - as much space is needed for storage of materials etc and says this is something that could be potentially looked at.
'Few hitches and glitches'
Committee Chair Caoimhe Archibald is first with a question. She asks Mr Kelly about the furlough scheme that has opened for applications. "How have people found the process?" she asks.
Mr Kelly says the scheme was opened by HMRC on Monday and that there have been a "few hitches and glitches along the way" but that "most of the firms we have spoken to in the last 48 hours say that process has gone pretty well".
He adds that many added details at 08:20 on the morning the scheme opened as there has been a "lot of communication with the manufacturing sector" so they were well prepared and had "their records for employees" at hand.
Mr Kelly explains that logging the details of employees is the first stage of the process, and that the deadline is midnight tonight for those seeking employees "to get paid in the month of April".
He says it'll be good if the commitment to pay within six days comes to fruition.
'The markets have disappeared overnight'
This morning's first session is a briefing from Stephen Kelly of Manufacturing NI on the impact of Covid-19.
He says there was a "very positive story" around 1 March with record sales and exports.
"Covid has been an enormously difficult challenge for everyone," he says, adding that it's been no different for manufacturing.
Mr Kelly says manufacturers have seen "in many respects, the markets disappear overnight".
He outlines some of the responses his organisation had from a survey issued in the first week of April.
This showed that the sector had largely closed down with one in five firms completely closed.
He says the challenge will be to ensure that furloughed jobs will not become redundancies.
Mr Kelly says that around 600 firms have changed what they do "in order too help front line services".
Committee meeting begins
The committee meeting is opened by the chairperson, Caomihe Archibald of Sinn Féin who offers her condolences to those who have died from coronavirus on behalf of the committee.
She says a number of members will be joining by audio-link, while witnesses will be giving evidence by video-link.
Stewart Dickson of the Alliance party has sent an apology and will not be in attendance.
Dr Archibald says there will be no time for members to make statements, and they will be held to asking one question.
She says this is because the "room has to be disinfected" before a later committee sitting.
On the Economy agenda
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland
Assembly on another beautiful spring morning.
It’s a busy day on the hill with five committees in operation.
We hope to have three of those for you if time allows,
starting with the Economy Committee, followed by the Education Committee and
finishing with the Executive Committee.
The Economy Committee kicks off at 10:00, so do stay with us.
