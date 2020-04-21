Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly\non this bright and sunny Tuesday morning. We’ve a fully plenary session of the assembly for you today –\na rare occurrence in these strange times. Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey will be kept busy\ntoday as MLAs debate a number of items of emergency legislation she’s bringing\nto the Assembly. They include measures covering welfare payments and support\nfor private tenants. The session kicks off at 10:30. Do stay with us.
