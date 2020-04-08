Karen Mullan of Sinn Féin asks the minister what Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been made available to staff in schools.
Peter Weir replies that the following items have been delivered to schools:
18,343 bottles of hand sanitizer (5,500 of which have been delivered with others due to be delivered)
2,500 gloves delivered with more stock available
60 face shields
5,000 disinfectant wipes
180x51 containers of disinfectant
32,000 aprons
Mrs Mullan also asks about free school meal provisions for children, particularly asylum seekers.
Derek Baker, the permanent secretary answers the question.
He says there were 97,000 children eligible for free school meals and that in the "first wave" the department was about to get money out to 94,000 as they had the necessary bank account details.
He says work has been ongoing to get the details of others, and that there is now "a small number of children, measuring in the hundreds "some of whom are "in the category of asylum seekers, who we haven't been able to contact or have contact details for".
Mr Baker says the department has been "in contact with the Department for Communities to get food parcels delivered" and "to identify those children and get food to them".
He says: "We haven't forgotten those people."
Continued pay for substitute teachers
Sinn Féin's Karen Mullen is the first member with a question.
She asks about substitute teachers' pay during the period when schools are closed.
Would the department consider making payments based on average earnings, she asks.
Mr Weir says the department has prepared proposals that are with the Department of Finance.
Ms Mullen asks the minister to consider the need to keep schools open over the coming week.
"It's vital that principals get a break over Easter," she says.
The minister says there are a small number of pupils in schools - there needs to be a leader present but it doesn't necessarily have to be the principal.
Schools have shown 'true public spirit'
In his opening remarks, Peter Weir, says he welcomes "the efforts happening in schools by both teaching and non-teaching staff".
He says they have "seen, for example, schools doing a level of examination of equipment they have within their inventories, be it masks, aprons, various bits of equipment and have donated them".
He says this is in line with the "true public spirit we have seen develop within this".
Mr Weir adds that the "speed of events have been very quick".
"Where there are a number of items that are still to be brought to fruition, which there’s work ongoing, we’re probably moving into, from an education point of view, to a slightly more settled phase," says the minister.
He says in terms of updates to the committee he will "try and make myself as available as possible".
"Specifically as well, in terms of the broader areas of the assembly, I will be speaking tomorrow to the ad hoc committee.
"I think the way that is being organised by the executive as a whole, is not quite a rotation of ministers, but to get minsters there to give a range of updates."
Committee chair asks for 'more regular engagement'
Committee Chair Chris Lyttle opens the meeting.
He runs through some committee business before welcoming Minister for Education Peter Weir, the Permanent Secretary Derek Baker, and Deputy Secretary John Smith.
They join the meeting by audio link.
Mr Lyttle says it “has been three weeks since (the minister) has been able to provide updates in person to the committee”.
He asks the minister if he could address in his opening remarks whether there could be “more regular engagement with the assembly and committee during this time of such unprecedented challenge”.
On the Education agenda
Good morning
Welcome to Wednesday’s live coverage of the Northern Ireland
Assembly from Parliament Buildings at Stormont.
We’ve got two committee meetings for you today; both include
sessions with ministers on their response to then current health crisis.
This morning the Education Committee is being briefed by the
Education Minister, Peter Weir.
In the afternoon, Finance Minister Conor Murphy will take
questions on the reported joint order of PPE with the Republic of Ireland.
The education session kicks off at 09:45 – do stay with us.
