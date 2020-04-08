Karen Mullan of Sinn Féin asks the minister what Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been made available to staff in schools.

Peter Weir replies that the following items have been delivered to schools:

18,343 bottles of hand sanitizer (5,500 of which have been delivered with others due to be delivered)

2,500 gloves delivered with more stock available

60 face shields

5,000 disinfectant wipes

180x51 containers of disinfectant

32,000 aprons

Mrs Mullan also asks about free school meal provisions for children, particularly asylum seekers.

Derek Baker, the permanent secretary answers the question.

He says there were 97,000 children eligible for free school meals and that in the "first wave" the department was about to get money out to 94,000 as they had the necessary bank account details.

He says work has been ongoing to get the details of others, and that there is now "a small number of children, measuring in the hundreds "some of whom are "in the category of asylum seekers, who we haven't been able to contact or have contact details for".

Mr Baker says the department has been "in contact with the Department for Communities to get food parcels delivered" and "to identify those children and get food to them".

He says: "We haven't forgotten those people."