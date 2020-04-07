Mrs Foster says concerns around personal protective equipment (PPE) "are being treated extremely seriously by this executive".
She says the fist batch of an order from the NHS was delivered on Monday "comprising some 5.5m items in total".
She says there will be a need to replenish stocks given the level of demand expected in the coming weeks.
The ministers of finance and health are exploring all potential supply routes both local and global, the first minister explains.
Mrs Foster says she can assure the members that the executive is working "equally as urgently on the important matter of testing".
"We will continue to expand the testing of healthcare staff as quickly as possible. We fully understand the frustration that more staff have not yet been tested," she adds.
'Working with London and Dublin counterparts'
Mrs Foster encourages the public to continue adhering to the advice they have been given to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
"Please stay at home as much as possible, observe social distancing" and where someone shows symptoms in the home, self-isolate for 14 days.
Mrs Foster says "the majority of people are taking these measures seriously".
In relation to the executive, Mrs Foster says they are "continuing to do all we can to work in a joined up manner to respond to the crisis".
She says there has also been engagement "with counterparts in London and Dublin to ensure every avenue is pursued" as well as "further afield".
The first minister says she has had conversations with the Chinese Consul General "on securing more equipment to support our health staff and sharing medical expertise".
Thanks to NHS for 'courage, compassion and commitment'
The deputy speaker then invites First Minister Arlene Foster to make a statement.
In her opening remarks Mrs Foster says she is "grateful to the assembly in their flexibility to accommodate the executive at this time".
She says she sends her best wishes to the speaker of the house, Mr Maskey and to the prime minister.
She says it is "the intention of executive to keep the assembly informed on the response to COVID-19".
She adds that the "ministers for Education and Communities will give statements over the next few days, and other executive members will come before the committee on a regular basis".
Mrs Foster goes on to "thank all heath care workers for their courage, compassion and commitment in caring for all of us in these extremely difficult times".
She says this extends to those working in the "laundry to the laboratory" as well as "all the workers in other sectors ensuring the lights are on, that there is clean water for our taps, that our bins are being collected and that key workers are getting to work".
She adds MLAs "thoughts and prayers are of course with the loved ones of the deceased".
What is the Ad Hoc Committee on the COVID-19 Response?
The committee is a special arrangement that allows assembly business to be
specifically focused on addressing the response to the virus.
The committee membership includes all members of the assembly.
A maximum of 22 MLAs will be allowed in the assembly chamber
during the Covid-19 outbreak.
Speaker
Alex Maskey said all the parties had agreed to the proposal, in order for
social distancing to be able to work in the assembly.Mr Maskey held talks with speakers from other parliaments to
come up with ideas to ensure MLAs can safely continue to scrutinise the
executive.
Good afternoon
Welcome to our live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This afternoon we have the first meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee
on the COVID-19 Response.
This is
essentially the assembly meeting in stripped-down form.
The MLAs
will be briefed by the First and Deputy First Ministers, Arlene Foster and
Michelle O’Neill on latest developments in the health crisis.
Agriculture
Minister Edwin Poots will also brief the committee.
Speaker's letter to MLAs
Speaker absent due to medical advice
Principal deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford welcomes members to the first meeting of the committee.
He says that members will have received a letter from Speaker Alex Maskey explaining that "he is following advice to remain at home due to his medical history".
In preparation for their briefing the first and deputy first ministers are sitting in an unusual position at two small, well-spaced desks in front of the speaker.
Watch proceedings on freeview
On the agenda
The meeting starts at 14:30 – do stay with us.