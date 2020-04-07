Mrs Foster says concerns around personal protective equipment (PPE) "are being treated extremely seriously by this executive".

She says the fist batch of an order from the NHS was delivered on Monday "comprising some 5.5m items in total".

She says there will be a need to replenish stocks given the level of demand expected in the coming weeks.

The ministers of finance and health are exploring all potential supply routes both local and global, the first minister explains.

Mrs Foster says she can assure the members that the executive is working "equally as urgently on the important matter of testing".

"We will continue to expand the testing of healthcare staff as quickly as possible. We fully understand the frustration that more staff have not yet been tested," she adds.