In his opening remarks, the minister says these are "unprecedented times".

"For all of us we will have a level of concern and worry as to how it will impact on the entire community," he adds.

He says his department wants to ensure that information sent to schools is "absolutely 100% accurate".

NI Assembly Copyright: NI Assembly

Mr Weir adds that it's important to "ensure any advice given is entirely compatible with the expert medical and scientific advice".

He adds that schools have been informed by the inspectorate body that there will be "no further inspections" during this school term.

Mr Weir describes it as a "sensible move" adding that "many within educations setting will welcome that".