Education minister briefs MLAs on COVID-19 response

  1. 'Unprecedented times'

    In his opening remarks, the minister says these are "unprecedented times".

    "For all of us we will have a level of concern and worry as to how it will impact on the entire community," he adds.

    He says his department wants to ensure that information sent to schools is "absolutely 100% accurate".

    Peter Weir
    Mr Weir adds that it's important to "ensure any advice given is entirely compatible with the expert medical and scientific advice".

    He adds that schools have been informed by the inspectorate body that there will be "no further inspections" during this school term.

    Mr Weir describes it as a "sensible move" adding that "many within educations setting will welcome that".

  2. Minister welcomed to committee

    The chair of the Education Committee, Chris Lyttle, directs the committee through some business, including a slight change to the agenda, before welcoming the Minister, Peter Weir.

    He is joined by Derek Baker from the department.

    NI Assembly
  3. Today's agenda

    NI Assembly
  4. Good morning

    This morning we'll be joining the Education Committee, where the Education Minister, Peter Weir, is due to brief MLAs on his department's response to coronavirus.

    Join us live from 09:45.

    Stormont
