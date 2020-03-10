Stormont
Live

MLAs debate mental health and a childcare strategy

Live Reporting

By Tori Watson and Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. On today's agenda

    This is the agenda up until question time. Later this afternoon there's a debate on mental health in the workplace

  2. Good morning!

    It's a blustery one up on the hill at Stormont this morning.

    Coming up from 10:30 today we'll have live coverage of a full plenary session of the assembly, including question time for the finance and education ministers.

    There are also a number of motions being debated by MLAs.

    The DUP have one on childcare strategy, while Alliance are seeking an independent review of education, and there's also a cross-party motion on mental health in the workplace.

