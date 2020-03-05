Alliance's Paula Bradshaw asks Sean Holland what role technology can play to enhance or support the delivery of care.
He replies that while "human relationships are the most important thing" when it comes to social care, "over the next number of years, technology will blend into how you deliver care".
Mr Holland adds that "isolation and loneliness can be as much as an issue as actually needing physical care support".
As a result, he says the department is looking at whether there are "remote solutions to help people stay more in touch," such as "tech that's already available".
'A mixed economy of care'
People Before Profit's Gerry Carroll asks officials whether the department has discussed a move towards publicly-owned care homes.
Sean Holland replies that "there have been discussions about balance" within the market.
"We have a mixed economy of care," Mr Holland explains, "which was established in the 1990s."
He adds that it wasn't managed because there wasn't "a clear policy position on what the proportions should be" - which has resulted in greater proportions of nursing and care homes in the private sector.
'Chief medical officer is leading on coronavirus'
Colm Gildernew wants to know if there are plans in place to protect older people, especially care home residents, from coronavirus.
Sean Holland says it's "really, really important" that there should be a unified approach to this.
"My colleague Michael McBride (the chief medical officer) is leading that process" he says.
He says social care is involved with the forums and there are plans in place but "I'd prefer not to respond to queries about the virus outside of those mechanisms".
Mr Holland says its important for public perception that there is "a consistent face and method for communication in relation to coronavirus".
Investigating the true cost of care
Colm Gildernew (below) asks if the department is going to commission an independent analysis of the cost of care.
Mr Holland says this was one of the proposals contained in the 2017 Power to People report on adult social care.
"Unfortunately at the point in time, the funding that we had allocated for that became reallocated," he says.
Mr Holland says that doesn't mean they haven't been doing work to look at the true cost of care by engaging with independent health care providers and doing some internal analysis of the market.
'Misconception social care is a low skill activity'
In his opening remarks, Sean Holland outlines some of the pressures felt by service users, and those working in, the sector.
He sayse mployees are often on minimal pay, "which contributes to the misconception that social care is a low skill activity, which I have to emphasis in the strongest of terms, it is not".
Mr Holland adds: "Unlike health care, social care is not free to all at the point of delivery."
Adult social care briefing
Chairing this morning's meeting is Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew.
He introduces the first item of the day - a briefing on the reform of adult social care.
Chief Social Worker Sean Holland gives a presentation.
He's accompanied by Deputy Chief Social Worker Jackie McIlroy and departmental official Mark Lee.
Health committee agenda
Here's a brief look at what's to come in today's Health Committee.
Good morning
Welcome to Parliament Buildings at Stormont for Thursday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This is morning we have the Health Committee with a briefing on the O'Hara report into hyponatraemia related deaths.
This afternoon at the Public Accounts Committee there's an evidence session on the NI Audit office report into major capital projects.
