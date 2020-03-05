Alliance's Paula Bradshaw asks Sean Holland what role technology can play to enhance or support the delivery of care.

He replies that while "human relationships are the most important thing" when it comes to social care, "over the next number of years, technology will blend into how you deliver care".

Mr Holland adds that "isolation and loneliness can be as much as an issue as actually needing physical care support".

As a result, he says the department is looking at whether there are "remote solutions to help people stay more in touch," such as "tech that's already available".