Stormont
Live

Question Time for Justice and Agriculture ministers

Live Reporting

By Robin Sheeran and Tori Watson

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Enriched and independent lives'

    The DUPs Mervyn Storey outlines some of the difficulties facing older people in society.

    He says there's a need for this group in society to have "confidence and capacity to live enjoyable, enriched and independent lives".

    Mr Storey adds that "the first step" towards that is that older people feel safe in the "community in which they live, and in their homes".

    "This will be even more crucial in coming years as people continue to live longer," says.

  2. The DUP motion

    This is the motion being brought by the DUP's Mervyn Storey and Joanne Bunting.

    Motion: Crime and Older People

    Proposed:

    That this Assembly calls upon the Minister of Justice to develop a departmental and cross-agency plan to implement the recommendations of the May 2019 Report of the Commissioner for Older People for Northern Ireland, entitled Crime and Justice: The Experience of Older People in Northern Ireland.

  3. Business gets under way

    Speaker Alex Maskey (below) calls the assembly to order.

    Finance Minister Conor Murphy moves the further consideration stage of the Budget Bill.

    This has been granted accelerated passage and we had a lengthy debate on it last week.

    There's nothing to discuss at this stage so it goes through on the nod.

  4. Good morning

    It's a chilly morning up at the house on the hill, but the sun is just starting to break through the clouds.

    Welcome to Tuesday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today the Justice and Agriculture Ministers will face questions from MLAs.

    There'll also be a discussion around a motion brought forward by the DUP on crime and older people, as well as a motion from Sinn Féin on farming in disadvantaged areas.

    All the action starts at 10:30.

