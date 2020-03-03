The DUPs Mervyn Storey outlines some of the difficulties facing older people in society.

He says there's a need for this group in society to have "confidence and capacity to live enjoyable, enriched and independent lives".

Mr Storey adds that "the first step" towards that is that older people feel safe in the "community in which they live, and in their homes".

"This will be even more crucial in coming years as people continue to live longer," says.