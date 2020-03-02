Stormont
Live

Health minister's statement on coronavirus

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Robin Sheeran

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Parliament Buildings
    Copyright: Reuters

    It's one of those chilly, sunny days on the Stormont estate as we prepare to bring you live coverage of today's business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Today's big story is the statement from Health Minister Robin Swann on the executive's response to the emergence of coronavirus.

    That's scheduled for 15:30 but it could happen earlier depending on how much headway the MLAs make with earlier business.

    The session kicks off at 12:00. Do join us then for what promises to be a fascinating day.

Back to top