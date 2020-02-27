You can watch the proceedings live by clicking on the play button on the video at the top of this page.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
The committee sitting starts
Coming up at the Communities Committee
Northern Ireland Assembly
Here's what's on the agenda for the Communities Committee this morning.
After a quick run through some general business, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and her department's top official Tracy Meharg will outline their top priorities.
The committee will then hear from departmental officials who deal with issues such as housing, urban regeneration and councils.
After that there's a few bits of legislation to assess.
Welcome to Stormont Live
It's a brisk, sunny morning on the hill at Stormont - there was even a touch a of snow a little while ago.
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Two ministers appearing at the committees today - firstly Deirdre Hargey will brief members of the Communities Committee and this afternoon Justice Minister Naomi Long will outline her priorities.
It should be an interesting day - do stay with us if you can.