Communities minister quizzed by scrutiny committee

  1. The committee sitting starts

    The Communities Committee
  2. Coming up at the Communities Committee

    Northern Ireland Assembly

    Here's what's on the agenda for the Communities Committee this morning.

    The timetable for the Communities Committee
    After a quick run through some general business, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and her department's top official Tracy Meharg will outline their top priorities.

    The committee will then hear from departmental officials who deal with issues such as housing, urban regeneration and councils.

    After that there's a few bits of legislation to assess.

  3. Welcome to Stormont Live

    It's a brisk, sunny morning on the hill at Stormont - there was even a touch a of snow a little while ago.

    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    Parliament Buildings at Stormont
    Two ministers appearing at the committees today - firstly Deirdre Hargey will brief members of the Communities Committee and this afternoon Justice Minister Naomi Long will outline her priorities.

    It should be an interesting day - do stay with us if you can.

