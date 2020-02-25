The finance minister moves on to Clause 5.

It provides for the temporary borrowing in the department of almost £4bn.

The minister stresses that Clause 5 does not "provide for the issue of any additional cash out of the consolidated fund or convey additional spending power".

What it does do, says Mr Murphy, is enable his department to run an " effective cash management regime and ensure minimum draw down of the block grant on a daily basis."

"The legislation is required for every public service, whether a school teacher or a nurse, or the training required for gaining a new job – all public services need this legislation to operate in the new financial year," he explains.

It is a crucial piece of legislation for underpinning public services