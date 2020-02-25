It provides for the temporary borrowing in the department of almost £4bn.
The minister stresses that Clause 5 does not "provide for the issue of any additional
cash out of the consolidated fund or convey additional spending power".
What it does do, says Mr Murphy, is enable his department to run an " effective cash management regime
and ensure minimum draw down of the block grant on a daily basis."
"The legislation is required for every public service, whether a school teacher or a nurse, or the training required for gaining a new job – all public services need this legislation to operate in the new financial year," he explains.
It is a crucial piece of legislation for underpinning public services
'Purpose of the Budget Bill'
Conor Murphy says the bill is receiving accelerated passage through the assembly in order to ensure it's in place by the end of the financial year.
He says that in normal circumstances the Finance Committee would have been deeply involved in the passage of the bill, but the assembly has been restored close to the end of the financial year.
"The main purpose of the bill is to authorise the cash and use of resource on services based on the executive's final spending plans for the 2019 - 2020 year for departments and other public bodies," the minister explains;.
The bill also provides authorisation for the cash and use of resources for the early months of the 20 - 21 year, he adds.
Budget jargon explained
Public finance isn't the easiest subject to get your head around.
The assembly's research and information service has a useful breakdown on some of the terminology you may come across today.
There are two types of public expenditure:
1. Capital expenditure, which is allocated to purchase,
build or enhance an asset. For example, an extension to a school, or new road
gritters.
2. Resource/Current expenditure, which is allocated for
day-to-day expenses and running costs - for example, teachers’ salaries, or
road salt.
Both capital and resource expenditure are further
sub-divided into:
1. Departmental Expenditure Limits (DELs), which include
spending that can be controlled by departments, and for which firm multi-year
departmental budgets are set, for example, trimming hedgerows or providing
training schemes for apprentices.
2. Annually Managed Expenditure (AME), which includes expenditure
that is volatile, demand-led, and is not controllable on a short-term basis,
such as welfare payments.
The Budget Bill debate begins
Speaker Alex Maskey (above) calls the members to order and we're straight into the first item of business.
It's the second stage of the Budget Bill, introduced to the Assembly yesterday by Finance Minister Conor Murphy .
It's a big subject and the debate is expected to last until the is evening, with a break for question time at 14:00.
