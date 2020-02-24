MLAs will file into the chamber in the next few minutes for what looks like a busy day dominated by financial matters, as you can see from the timetable below. So, what's coming up?

Firstly a committee will be set up to look at the establishment of a bill of rights.

Then its over to Finance Minister Conor Murphy to put forward two motions for debate.

The first relates to the retrospective approval of the movement of funds between departments in the latest monitoring round, while the second forms part of the Budget Bill (more on that later).

When it comes to question time, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Education Minister Peter Weir will be answering to MLAs.

Then it'll be back to the debates on the finances.

And the final act will be for Mr Murphy to introduce the Budget Bill, which is up for debate tomorrow.