Stormont
Live

Stormont: MLAs debate finances ahead of Budget Bill

  1. The assembly sitting starts

    The assembly chamber
    You can watch the proceedings live by clicking on the play button on the video at the top of this page.

  2. Coming up in the assembly

    Northern Ireland Assembly

    MLAs will file into the chamber in the next few minutes for what looks like a busy day dominated by financial matters, as you can see from the timetable below. So, what's coming up?

    Firstly a committee will be set up to look at the establishment of a bill of rights.

    Then its over to Finance Minister Conor Murphy to put forward two motions for debate.

    The first relates to the retrospective approval of the movement of funds between departments in the latest monitoring round, while the second forms part of the Budget Bill (more on that later).

    The order of business for Monday
    When it comes to question time, Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Education Minister Peter Weir will be answering to MLAs.

    Then it'll be back to the debates on the finances.

    And the final act will be for Mr Murphy to introduce the Budget Bill, which is up for debate tomorrow.

  3. Welcome to Stormont Live

    A view of the Stormont estate
    Welcome to a windswept Stormont estate for Monday's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    It's all about money today with some scene-setting business ahead of the big Budget Bill debate tomorrow.

    We've also got question time with the ministers for the economy and education.

    It all kicks off shortly at 12:00 so stay with us throughout the day if you can.

