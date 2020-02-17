'MLAs should set example, not add fuel to tensions'
There's a word of warning from Speaker Alex Maskey about MLAs' conduct during debates in the chamber.
It comes after TUV leader Jim Allister and Finance Minister Conor Murphy had what Mr Maskey describes as "clearly a heated exchange" during question time last week.
The speaker says he's written to both men to remind them about the standards expected of them and the matter is now closed.
He tells MLAs that while there'll be plenty of occasions on which they disagree with one another it should be possible to challenge opinions "robustly but with respect, courtesy, good temper and moderation".
"At a time when there have been community divisions," he says, "we should be careful to set an example which helps to minimise those tensions rather than add fuel to them."
The assembly sitting starts
Coming up in the assembly
Northern Ireland Assembly
In just a few minutes MLAs will enter the chamber for what could be a long day - the timetable below shows the assembly is due to sit until about 19:00.
So, what's coming up?
An hour has been set aside at the start of today's business for tributes to former MLAs - the Speaker Alex Maskey will lead that.
There'll be a couple of quick pieces of housekeeping - changes in membership of scrutiny committees - which are expected to be ratified without any fuss.
Then into the first of the main events of the day - debates on the annulment of statutory rules regarding sea fishing after Brexit. Sounds complicated but don't worry - we'll explain in more detail what that involves when we get closer to the time.
Four executive ministers will then face questions from MLAs, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill who will be first up.
Click here to find the order paper, which includes more details what's up for discussion.
Welcome to Stormont Live
Thanks for joining us for another week of live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Today we've got a full plenary session of the assembly, including four ministerial question times.
Look out for Michelle O'Neill's first ever Executive Office question time as deputy first minister.
Today's business kicks off at 12:00 and you can watch the full proceedings and follow our commentary throughout the day.