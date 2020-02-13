Stormont
Live

Health Committee gets Coronavirus update

Live Reporting

By Robin Sheeran and Amy Stewart

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Stormont
    Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of events at the Northern Ireland Assembly.

    We've a couple of very topical committee meetings for you today.

    At 11:00 we'll be joining the Health Committee in the senate chamber for a briefing from the chief medical officer on Coronavirus.

    In the afternoon the PSNI's chief constable will be fielding questions from the Justice Committee.

    Do stay with us for what promises to be an interesting day.

