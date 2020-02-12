We're having some problems bringing you video at the moment. We're working to resolve this as soon as possible.
'Emotional health and wellbeing'
Ricky Irwin from the Department of Education begins with an overview of the work being done to improve the emotional health and wellbeing of children and young people while they are in education.
He says that since he took up the post "every principal and teacher that I've met has emphasised the daily challenges they face in supporting and addressing the emotional health and wellbeing of their staff and pupils"
Mr Irwin says many schools are “providing excellent support, often going the extra mile”.
But “issues being faced by our children and young people however are becoming increasingly complex,” he adds.
Chris Lyttle calls Education Committee meeting to order
Chair Chris Lyttle calls the meeting of the Education Committee to order. All members have managed to struggle through the snow to get up to Stormont
Mr Lyttle outlines how, on Tuesday, the committee informally met special school principals to inform a future Education Authority briefing.
The principals they spoke to raised wide-ranging issues including increasing numbers of pupils, staffing and lack of recognition of pupil qualifications.
Who's on the Education Committee?
Snowy Stormont
Good morning from a snow-capped Stormont. Despite the weather the show goes on and today we join the Education Committee where members will hear about mental health plans.
In the afternoon we'll go over to the Executive Committee where details of historical institutional abuse compensation will be outlined.
Wrap up warm, stay with us throughout the day and we'll bring you the highlights from the hill.