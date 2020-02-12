Ricky Irwin from the Department of Education begins with an overview of the work being done to improve the emotional health and wellbeing of children and young people while they are in education.

He says that since he took up the post “every principal and teacher that I’ve met has emphasised the daily challenges they face in supporting and addressing the emotional health and wellbeing of their staff and pupils”

Mr Irwin says many schools are “providing excellent support, often going the extra mile”.

But “issues being faced by our children and young people however are becoming increasingly complex,” he adds.