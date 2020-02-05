Stormont ministers face MLAs' questions

Ms Mallon turns to the question of EU funding. She says the department has received £130m in EU funds in just over 10 years - representing about a third of spending on a wide range of capital projects. "It is self-evident that without recourse to alternative or substitute funding streams my department face significant challenges in terms of co-financing major infrastructure projects," she says. This aside, she has approved an application for funding under the EU's Connecting Europe scheme for work on the Belfast Transportation Hub.
By Robin Sheeran and Amy Stewart
'Challenges caused by withdrawal of EU funding'
Minister says she inherited a 'challenging portfolio'
Nichola Mallon tells the committee she has "inherited a challenging financial portfolio".
One example is that roads maintenance has suffered from "inadequate baseline funding" meaning that there’s been a "skeleton service".
She says there have been half the number of grass cutting and gullying operations and reduced pothole repairs.
The minister says street light repairs have been subject to "significant cuts".
The minister says the NI block funding from the Treasury has "failed to keep up with inflation" so all departments have had to absorb this, she says.
All in all she says that the budget cuts have been "disproportionate".
The infrastructure minister's briefing
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon begins her briefing.
Michelle McIlveen says she's very mindful that the minister's been "thrown in at the deep end" and has been immediately faced by a crisis.
The minister says her portfolio "really impacts on people's lives" and its important or the environment and the economy.
"Having a modern and sustainable water, drainage and transport infrastructure is an essential enabler to growing our economy and improving well-being for all," she adds.
All the committees sitting on Wednesday
DVA boss in hotseat
This morning we'll see a briefing from Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) chief Paul Duffy.
The agency has been having a difficult few weeks after problems with lifts at test centres.
Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended due to inspections in test centres that detected "signs of cracking" in 48 out of 55 lifts.
Last week it was announced that three vehicle lifts are back in operation at test centres, having been inspected and approved for use.
On Wednesday Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said two new lifts - one in Belfast and one in Newbuildings in County Londonderry - would go into operation
It remains to be seen what updates or clarity Mr Duffy will give the committee in today's briefing.
Michelle McIlveen calls the meeting to order
Chair - the DUP's Michelle McIlveen - opens the meeting and tells the committee there will be a briefing from the DVA and a departmental briefing on The Roads Act.
She tells the committee the only apologies are from Sinn Féin's Raymond McCartney who has stepped down from the assembly and she passes on her best wishes to him.
Who's on the Committee for Infrastructure?
Good morning
Welcome to a chilly Stormont estate for today's live coverage from the Northern Ireland Assembly.
We've got two committee sessions today.
Starting with the infrastructure Committee at 10:00 we'll hear from the minister, Nichola Mallon and there's a briefing from the Driver and Vehicle Agency, which runns the troubled MOT testing service
Then at 15:00 First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill will be appearing at the Executive Office Committee.
Stay us for what promises to be an interesting day.