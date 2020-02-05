Stormont ministers face MLAs' questions

Ms Mallon turns to the question of EU funding.

She says the department has received £130m in EU funds in just over 10 years - representing about a third of spending on a wide range of capital projects.

"It is self-evident that without recourse to alternative or substitute funding streams my department face significant challenges in terms of co-financing major infrastructure projects," she says.

This aside, she has approved an application for funding under the EU's Connecting Europe scheme for work on the Belfast Transportation Hub.