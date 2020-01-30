Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to visit Northern Ireland today. Mr Corbyn will meet the Stormont parties to discuss the government's Brexit deal. He is also likely to discuss the recent restoration of devolution.
Good morning
Welcome to Thursday's live coverage of business at the Northern Ireland Assembly.
This morning we're bringing you a meeting of the Agriculture Committee.
At 10:00 they're being briefed by the minister, Edwin Poots.
This afternoon, we have a meeting of the Justice Committee, when the Attorney General John Larkin will be taking members' questions.