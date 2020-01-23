Stormont Live: Agriculture Committee meets

Plenty for the MLAs on the Agriculture Committee to work through this morning, mostly the backlog of statutory rules that have built up over the three years Stormont has been in cold storage. The rules cover everything from the humane trapping of animals to waste management to the quality of bathing water to pesticides and fertiliser. The sitting started at 10:00 but the first section is in private. It's due to open up in public session any moment now and you can watch it by pressing the play button at the top of this page. The full agenda can be found on the assembly website by clicking here .
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
On the Agriculture Committee agenda
Plenty for the MLAs on the Agriculture Committee to work through this morning, mostly the backlog of statutory rules that have built up over the three years Stormont has been in cold storage.
The rules cover everything from the humane trapping of animals to waste management to the quality of bathing water to pesticides and fertiliser.
The sitting started at 10:00 but the first section is in private. It's due to open up in public session any moment now and you can watch it by pressing the play button at the top of this page.
The full agenda can be found on the assembly website by clicking here.
Assembly Commission to discuss MLAs' pay rise
BBC News NI
The Assembly Commission is expected to meet on today to discuss the request to halt a pay rise for MLAs.
On Wednesday, the five main Stormont parties said they shared broad public dismay about the decision to boost MLAs' salaries by £1,000.
The pay is due to rise from £49,500 to £50,500 but the party leaders asked the Assembly Commission to halt this until the decision is reviewed.
Some MLAs have already offered to donate their increase to charity.
Read more here: Assembly Commission to discuss pay rise
Poots 'open' to independent environment agency
BBC News NI
Environment Minister Edwin Poots says he's open to an independent environmental protection agency being set up in Northern Ireland but warnes it'll not be "the answer to all our problems".
The establishment of the agency is included in the new Stormont deal, which led to the restoration of power-sharing.
The DUP minister said setting up an agency was a "work we will be engaging in".
Mr Poots also says he wants to "encourage forestation where that is appropriate".
Read more here: Minister 'open' to independent environment agency
Welcome to Stormont Live
Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this overcast Thursday morning.
Very shortly we'll be going over to room 30 at Parliament Buildings for the second meeting this week of the assembly's Agriculture Committee.
The members will be taking look at a wide range of matters from sea fishing licences to invasive alien species.