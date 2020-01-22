Stormont Live: First sitting of Economy Committee

The DUP and Sinn Féin have said they will look at ways to stop a £1,000 pay increase for assembly members. On Tuesday, it was revealed that MLAs are set to get a pay rise , less than two weeks after power sharing returned to Stormont. The hike will see their annual pay increase from £49,500 to £50,500. Sinn Féin said it was "unjustifiable", while the DUP said it was "totally opposed" to it, "in light of the very recent restoration of the assembly". Read more here: Parties 'to explore ways' to stop pay rise
The DUP and Sinn Féin have said they will look at ways to stop a £1,000 pay increase for assembly members.
On Tuesday, it was revealed that MLAs are set to get a pay rise, less than two weeks after power sharing returned to Stormont.
The hike will see their annual pay increase from £49,500 to £50,500.
Sinn Féin said it was "unjustifiable", while the DUP said it was "totally opposed" to it, "in light of the very recent restoration of the assembly".
Read more here: Parties 'to explore ways' to stop pay rise
On the Economy Committee agenda
The full to-do list for the committee this morning is available on the Northern Ireland Assembly website - click here to find it.
It includes a first-day briefing about some of the main issues for the Department for the Economy (DfE) - three DfE officials will give the committee a run-through of that.
Committee sends good wishes to Dickson
The Economy Committee meeting begins with good wishes for one missing member - Stewart Dickson (below), who has cancer, recently had major surgery.
Committee chair Caoimhe Archibald extends the best wishes of the committee to the Alliance Party MLA.
There's been a lot of housekeeping going on in the committees this week and the Economy Committee is no different.
The committee clerk outlines some of the items agreed when the members met in private session earlier this morning.
Who's who on new Economy Committee?
There are nine MLAs on the Economy Committee, which is chaired by Sinn Féin's Caoimhe Archibald.
A brand new MLA - Sinead McLaughlin of the SDLP, Colum Eastwood's replacement in the Foyle constituency - is the committee's deputy chair.
Everyone else on the committee could be considered an experienced MLA.
