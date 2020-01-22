Stormont Live: First sitting of Economy Committee

The DUP and Sinn Féin have said they will look at ways to stop a £1,000 pay increase for assembly members.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that MLAs are set to get a pay rise, less than two weeks after power sharing returned to Stormont.

The hike will see their annual pay increase from £49,500 to £50,500.

Sinn Féin said it was "unjustifiable", while the DUP said it was "totally opposed" to it, "in light of the very recent restoration of the assembly".

