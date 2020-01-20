A new code for Stormont's special ministerial advisers
and how they are appointed will be made public later today.
Speaking outside the assembly chamber, Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed he
had given ministers a strengthened code at the executive meeting this morning.
"There are consequences for people who break the codes, if as part of that we consider there's legislation needed, then of course we'll consider that but let's not get ahead of ourselves," he said.
Mr Murphy said he wanted to get the process right, and said a new code for civil servants was due to be published too.
Ministers are in the process of appointing their special advisers, of which there are 16 at Stormont.
MLAs set to begin Brexit deal debate
It's what you've all been waiting for - the assembly has only be back for a couple of sessions and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's (below) Brexit deal is high on the agenda.
MLAs are due to debate a motion relating to the legislation that will take the UK out of the EU.
The Executive Office has put forward a motion that asks MLAs to consider the elements of the Brexit bill that affect Northern Ireland - the wording is below.
That the assembly notes the request from the secretary of state for exiting the European Union for the consent of the sssembly for the provisions of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill which affect its competence; and affirms that the sssembly does not agree to give its consent.
That the assembly notes the request from the secretary of state for exiting the European Union for the consent of the sssembly for the provisions of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill which affect its competence; and affirms that the sssembly does not agree to give its consent.
The Brexit deal includes special arrangements for Northern Ireland and there is a role for the assembly in deciding whether Northern Ireland should keep following some EU customs rules.
The motion asks the assembly to "affirm that [it] does not agree to give its consent" to that.
That won't take long, though, and then it'll be straight into the headline event of the day - a debate about the Brexit deal.
We knew it wouldn't be too long until into this new Stormont session that B-word was echoing round the chamber again...
Welcome to Stormont Live
Good morning and welcome to BBC News NI's live coverage of the Northern Ireland Assembly on this fine and frosty January day.
We've had a deal of housekeeping business in the chamber since the assembly resumed last week but today it gets into the serious stuff with a full-blown debate on the effects of the Brexit bill on Northern Ireland.
Rejig of committee membership approved
Speaker Alex Maskey (below) introduces the first items of business - these are minor changes to membership of assembly committees and all are approved within a couple of minutes.
For the DUP, its chief whip Keith Buchanan replaces party colleague and new Junior Minister Gordon Lyons as a member of the Business Committee.
And for Sinn Féin, its chief whip John O’Dowd and Sinéad Ennis replace their colleagues Carál Ní Chuilín and Declan McAleer on the same committee.
