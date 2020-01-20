A new code for Stormont's special ministerial advisers and how they are appointed will be made public later today.

Speaking outside the assembly chamber, Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed he had given ministers a strengthened code at the executive meeting this morning.

"There are consequences for people who break the codes, if as part of that we consider there's legislation needed, then of course we'll consider that but let's not get ahead of ourselves," he said.

Mr Murphy said he wanted to get the process right, and said a new code for civil servants was due to be published too.

Ministers are in the process of appointing their special advisers, of which there are 16 at Stormont.