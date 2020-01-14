Stormont Live: Assembly to appoint scrutiny committees

There are six other committees that deal with matters such as public finances and rules for how the assembly operates, for example. Here are the appointments for the chairs of those committees: And here are the MLAs who will deputise for the chairs on those committees:
Standing committees chairs and vice-chairs appointed
There are six other committees that deal with matters such as public finances and rules for how the assembly operates, for example.
Here are the appointments for the chairs of those committees:
And here are the MLAs who will deputise for the chairs on those committees:
Departmental committee vice-chairs appointed
On to the vice-chairs now and after a quick nomination process here's a list of who'll be taking up those roles on the various departmental committees:
Departmental committee chairpersons appointed
These MLAs have been appointed by their parties to important roles leading the assembly committees that will scrutinise the work of the executive departments:
Some of those MLAs have plenty of experience chairing committees in the assembly, while others are takig up the posts for the first time.
Assembly scrutiny committees established
On to the main business of establishing the statutory committees for the assembly.
These are the committees made up of backbench MLAs who scrutinise the work of the executive departments and they also play an important role in the making of new laws.
There are nine committees to be filled.
They relate to the departments of agriculture, communities, economy, education, the Executive Office, finance, health, and infrastructure.
New face in the chamber for SDLP
The new Speaker Alex Maskey and the MLAs have taken their seats in the chamber, all mad keen to get started.
For a taste of what's coming up you can find the order of business for today's sitting of the assembly by clicking here.
There's a quick mention at the outset to confirm Matthew O'Toole (above) has become a fully signed-up member of the assembly, replacing Claire Hanna as the SDLP's new MLA for South Belfast.
Mr O'Toole enters the chamber plenty of behind-the-scenes political experiences having been a former Downing Street spokesman.
What happens next at Stormont? Your questions answered
Since the power-sharing government at Stormont was restored, we've had plenty of questions from BBC News NI readers.
From gay marriage legislation to languages, public finances to the cash-for-ash scandal, there's been plenty for us to answer.
You can read our answers to your questions about what happens next by clicking here.
Executive discusses government's financial offer
Jayne McCormack
The Northern Ireland Executive is meeting to discuss the government's offer of money to implement the Stormont deal.
It's understood Health Minister Robin Swann will also update the executive on his plans to resolve the pay parity dispute for health workers.
He's due to meet with health unions later on Tuesday.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said that the proposed financial support was "way short" of what was expected.
Good morning
After the fuss up on Stormont hill yesterday with the visits of Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar, it's back to business today as the new Northern Ireland Assembly creaks into action.
On today's agenda in the chamber is the appointment of the chairs for the nine scrutiny committees.
We're also due to hear from the Education Minister Peter Weir, who'll give a statement on the School Enhancement Programme.
The proceedings today will begin at 10:30 GMT are expected to be relatively short but we'll keep you updated throughout.