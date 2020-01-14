Stormont Generic
Stormont Live: Assembly to appoint scrutiny committees

  1. Standing committees chairs and vice-chairs appointed

    There are six other committees that deal with matters such as public finances and rules for how the assembly operates, for example.

    Here are the appointments for the chairs of those committees:

    • William Humphrey, DUP - chair of the Public Accounts Committee
    • Sinéad Ennis, Sinn Féin - chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee
    • Mervyn Storey, DUP - chair of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee
    • Carál NíChuilín, Sinn Féin - chair of the Procedures Committee
    • Daniel McCrossan, SDLP - chair of the Audit Committee
    Andrew Muir
    And here are the MLAs who will deputise for the chairs on those committees:

    • Roy Beggs, UUP - vice-chair of the Public Accounts Committee
    • William Irwin, DUP - vice-chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee
    • Maolíosa McHugh, Sinn Féin, vice-chair of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee
    • Andrew Muir (above), Alliance Party, vice-chair of the Audit Committee
    • Tom Buchanan, DUP - vice-chair of the Procedures Committee

  2. Departmental committee vice-chairs appointed

    Linda Dillon
    On to the vice-chairs now and after a quick nomination process here's a list of who'll be taking up those roles on the various departmental committees:

    • Paul Frew, DUP - Finance Committee
    • Linda Dillon (above), Sinn Féin - Justice Committee
    • Sinead McLaughlin, SDLP - Economy Committee
    • Gary Middleton, DUP - Health Committee
    • Karen Mullan, Sinn Féin - Education Committee
    • Mike Nesbitt, UUP - Executive Office Committee
    • David Hilditch, DUP - Infrastructure Committee
    • Philip McGuigan, Sinn Féin - Agriculture Committee
    • Kellie Armstrong, Alliance Party - Communities Committee

  3. Departmental committee chairpersons appointed

    Paul Givan
    These MLAs have been appointed by their parties to important roles leading the assembly committees that will scrutinise the work of the executive departments:

    • Paul Givan (above), DUP - Justice Committee
    • Caoimhe Archibald, Sinn Féin - Economy Committee
    • Paula Bradley, DUP - Communities Committee
    • Colm Gildernew, Sinn Féin - Health Committee
    • Colin McGrath, SDLP - Executive Committee
    • Steve Aiken, UUP - Finance Committee
    • Michelle McIlveen, DUP - Infrastructure Committee
    • Declan McAleer, Sinn Féin - Agriculture Committee
    • Chris Lyttle, Alliance Party - Education Committee

    Some of those MLAs have plenty of experience chairing committees in the assembly, while others are takig up the posts for the first time.

  4. Assembly scrutiny committees established

    On to the main business of establishing the statutory committees for the assembly.

    These are the committees made up of backbench MLAs who scrutinise the work of the executive departments and they also play an important role in the making of new laws.

    MLAs in the assembly chamber
    There are nine committees to be filled.

    They relate to the departments of agriculture, communities, economy, education, the Executive Office, finance, health, and infrastructure.

  5. New face in the chamber for SDLP

    The new Speaker Alex Maskey and the MLAs have taken their seats in the chamber, all mad keen to get started.

    For a taste of what's coming up you can find the order of business for today's sitting of the assembly by clicking here.

    Matthew O'Toole
    There's a quick mention at the outset to confirm Matthew O'Toole (above) has become a fully signed-up member of the assembly, replacing Claire Hanna as the SDLP's new MLA for South Belfast.

    Mr O'Toole enters the chamber plenty of behind-the-scenes political experiences having been a former Downing Street spokesman.

  6. What happens next at Stormont? Your questions answered

    BBC News NI

    Since the power-sharing government at Stormont was restored, we've had plenty of questions from BBC News NI readers.

    The Northern Ireland Assembly
    From gay marriage legislation to languages, public finances to the cash-for-ash scandal, there's been plenty for us to answer.

    You can read our answers to your questions about what happens next by clicking here.

  7. Executive discusses government's financial offer

    Jayne McCormack

    BBC News NI

    The Northern Ireland Executive is meeting to discuss the government's offer of money to implement the Stormont deal.

    It's understood Health Minister Robin Swann will also update the executive on his plans to resolve the pay parity dispute for health workers.

    The Northern Ireland Executive and Prime Minister Boris Johnson
    He's due to meet with health unions later on Tuesday.

    Finance Minister Conor Murphy has said that the proposed financial support was "way short" of what was expected.

  8. Good morning

    After the fuss up on Stormont hill yesterday with the visits of Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar, it's back to business today as the new Northern Ireland Assembly creaks into action.

    On today's agenda in the chamber is the appointment of the chairs for the nine scrutiny committees.

    Parliament Buildings at Stormont
    We're also due to hear from the Education Minister Peter Weir, who'll give a statement on the School Enhancement Programme.

    The proceedings today will begin at 10:30 GMT are expected to be relatively short but we'll keep you updated throughout.

