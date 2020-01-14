Stormont Live: Assembly to appoint scrutiny committees

There are six other committees that deal with matters such as public finances and rules for how the assembly operates, for example.

Here are the appointments for the chairs of those committees:

William Humphrey, DUP - chair of the Public Accounts Committee

Sinéad Ennis, Sinn Féin - chair of the Standards and Privileges Committee

Mervyn Storey, DUP - chair of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee

Carál NíChuilín, Sinn Féin - chair of the Procedures Committee

Daniel McCrossan, SDLP - chair of the Audit Committee

And here are the MLAs who will deputise for the chairs on those committees: