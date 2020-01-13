Stormont deal: Johnson and Varadkar visit Belfast

The British and Irish prime ministers will visit Belfast today to mark the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland. Boris Johnson described it as a "historic time" for people in Northern Ireland. Stay tuned to our live page for all developments.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
It's a wet Monday at Stormont
Political leaders en route to Stormont
Stormont's 'historic' return as it happens
The British and Irish prime ministers will visit Belfast today to mark the restoration of devolution in Northern Ireland.
Boris Johnson described it as a "historic time" for people in Northern Ireland.
Stay tuned to our live page for all developments.